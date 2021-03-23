Vijay Sethupathi's 'Tughlaq Durbar' Costar Raashi Khanna Learns Tamil To Dub Her Portion

Raashi Khanna recently wrapped up shooting Tughlaq Darbar with Vijay Sethupathi. Several reports now suggest that Raashi will also dub in Tamil for the first time. Raashi got herself trained in Tamil during the lockdown.

Raashi Khanna professionally learned Tamil to dub her portions in Tughlaq Durbar

Raashi is all set to dub her portions in Tamil for her role in Tughlaq Durbar. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Raashi Khanna said that Tamil is not an easy language, but she personally feels it's very beautiful and poetic. She added that she started learning Tamil while being on the sets of Tughlaq Darbar. Furthermore, she said that she asked her directors and co-actors to talk in Tamil. More to the point, Raashi said that she started taking lessons in Tamil with a proper teacher. She added that she feels this is the best way to connect to art culturally and do more justice to it. In the end, she said that knowing the language of viewers is the first step to make a connection with them and that's how she will reach the heart of the audience and they will respect her more.

Tughlaq Durbar will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Manjima Mohan, Karunakaran, and Samyuktha in crucial roles. Raashi Khanna will appear opposite of Vijay Sethupathi for the second time. They were last seen together for the movie Sangathamizhan which was released in 2019. Tughlaq Durbar is directed by Delhi Prasad Deendayal. The film is set to release on April 14, 2021, on the occasion of Tamil New Year.

More about Raashi Khanna

Raashi Khanna made her debut with Madras Cafe. She then played roles in several popular Telugu films like Manam, Oohalu Gusagusalade, Joru, and Jil. She also played the female lead in Shivam and Bengal Tiger. Raashi got an amazing response from her movies and then she featured in several other popular movies like Supreme, Hyper, and Jai Lava Kusa. She was last seen in the Telugu movie World Famous Lover which was released in 2020. She is currently working on several projects like Aranmanai, Methavi, Bhramam, and Pakka Commercial.

Image Credits: Raashi Khanna's Instagram