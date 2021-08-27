Vijay Sethupathi’s ‘Tughlaq Durbar’ To Stream On Netflix, Trailer To Release On THIS Date

Vijay Sethupathi took to his Twitter account on Friday to make an announcement about his upcoming film Tughlaq Durbar. He mentioned that the trailer of the film will be released on August 31. The Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan film will be released on the online streaming giant, Netflix.

Tughlaq Durbar trailer release

The trailer of the upcoming film will be released on August 31. Vijay Sethupathi took to his Twitter account on Friday to make the announcement. He wrote, ‘#TughlaqDurbarTrailer from 31st August’, tagging cast and crew members associated with the film. The film will also see Raashi Khanna taking on a lead role opposite Sethupathi.

Netflix also took to their official Instagram account to make the announcement. They uploaded the same poster as Sethupathi and mentioned the film was coming soon. They wrote, ‘Magnifying glass vachu thedikittu irukom, 31st August eppo varum nu! Tughlaq Durbar, coming soon!’

The political thriller will also star Parthiban, his second collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi after Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Manjima Mohan, Karunakaran and Bagavathi Perumal will also feature in the upcoming film.

The team behind the film recently unveiled an all-new music album. All the songs from the album have been composed by Govind Vasantha. The album consists of four songs, Kaami Kaami, Arasiyal Kedi, Dravida Kone and Annathe Sethi.

Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming films

On the work front, Sethupathi will also be seen in Vikram, which will see Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil take on pivotal roles alongside the actor. Vijay Sethupathi will also star in Annabelle Sethupathi alongside Taapsee Pannu. Both the actors announced the release date of the film on Thursday by posting the movie poster on their social media accounts.

Annabelle Sethupathi will be released on September 17 on the online streaming platform Disney+Hotstar. The film was initially meant to release theatrically, but makers opted for a digital release owing to the ongoing pandemic. The film will stream in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The actor will also star in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal alongside Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni. Vijay Sethupathi recently wrapped up the shoot for the film, which will be directed by Vignesh Shivan.

Picture Credits -Vijay Sethupathi-Twitter