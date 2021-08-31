Vijay Sethupathi's 'Tughlaq Durbar's' Trailer Out, Film To Premiere On THIS Date

Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming Vijay Sethupathi starrer Tughlaq Durbar on Tuesday, August 31. In the trailer, Sethupathi seems to be a politician’s side-kick. Tughlaq Durbar will premiere on September 10 on Sun TV, before it begins streaming on Netflix.

Trailer of Vijay Sethupathi upcoming film Tughlaq Durbar

The Tughlaq Durbar trailer released by Netflix on Tuesday sees the opening shot at Cooum River. Vijay Sethupathi’s character in the film seems to be one who cleans up the mess created by power-hungry politicians. The trailer shows Sethupathi for the first time standing with a broomstick in his hand. The film will give viewers a hint of comedy along with politics. Tughlaq Durbar will explore the political state of the country. Sethupathi also took to his Twitter account to share the official trailer of his upcoming film.

Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of a politician’s sidekick in the film. The politician will be played by Parthiban in Tughlaq Durbar. The upcoming film will mark the duo’s collaboration for the second time after they shared the screen in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which was directed by Vignesh Shivan. Manjima Mohan and Raashi Khanna will also play pivotal roles in the Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan’s Tughlaq Durbar.

Watch the trailer here:

Aditi Rao Hydari was initially roped in to play the role of the female lead in the film. However, owing to date clashes she opted out of Tughlaq Durbar and Raashi Khanna was chosen to take her place. The film will be produced by Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studio.

Most recently, the film was in the news after the makers released the film’s music album which contained four songs. Arasiyal Kedi, Dravida Kone, Kaami Kaami and Annathe Sethi were part of the album. Govind Vasantha was the composer for each of the songs. Of all the songs in the album, Kaami Kaami is a romantic number.

Vijay Sethupathi will next be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram. The film will star Kamal Haasan in the lead role and will also see Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil alongside him. The actor was also seen in Netflix’s Super Deluxe for which he got his hands on two awards.

Image: Troll_cinema-Twitter