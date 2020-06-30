Will Vikram Portray The Antagonist In Karthik Subbaraj Directorial 'Chiyaan 60'?

Chiyaan Vikram, last seen in Rajesh Selva's Kadaram Kondan, is waiting to join the sets of his upcoming movie with Petta fame Karthik Subbaraj. The film also stars Vikram's son Dhruv Vikram in a lead role. A media report published recently states that Chiyaan Vikram might play the antagonist to Dhruv Vikram in the Karthik Subbaraj directorial. Meanwhile, since the announcement of the Vikram starrer, several media reports have been claiming that Dhruv would play the younger version of his father's character in the upcomer. However, with the latest media report claiming otherwise, one awaits the makers take on the rumours.

Vikram, Dhruv Vikram & Karthik Subbaraj's first collaboration

Early this month, Dhruv Vikram released the title poster of Karthik Subbaraj directorial. The movie tentatively titled Chiyaan 60 marks Vikram, Dhruv Vikram, and Karthik Subbaraj's first collaboration together. The film that is currently in pre-production is reported to go on floors after the lockdown ends.

Touted to be an action-thriller, the music of the Vikram starrer will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The forthcoming movie is produced by Lalit Kumar under his production banner Seven Screen Studio. The Vikram starrer is slated to hit the marquee early next year.

Official poster of Vikram's next:

What's next for Chiyaan Vikram?

Vikram will be next seen in R. Ajay Gnanamuthu's Cobra. The movie, starring Vikram, Srinidhi Shetty, Miya George, and Irfan Pathan in the lead, is touted to be a supernatural thriller, where Vikram would be seen in different get-ups. The Vikram starrer's first song was recently released, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Besides the upcomer, Vikram is awaiting the release of Dhruva Natchathiram. The movie, starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Ritu Varma in the lead, is reported to be in the post-production. Reports claim that the actors have started dubbing for the project that was stalled for a few years due to financial crisis. The Vikram starrer is slated to hit the marquee soon.

