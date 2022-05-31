'Vikram': Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Trailer Set To Screen On Burj Khalifa

Popular actor Kamal Haasan is all set for the release of his film Vikram, in which he will play the lead role alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. The makers of the film have been releasing several clips and glimpses from the movie to pique fans' interest in the movie. The makers will now screen the Vikram trailer on the Burj Khalifa on June 1, ahead of its release on June 3, 2022.

The makers of the film, Raaj Kamal Films International took to Twitter to share the exciting news about the screening of the film's trailer and called it one of the 'most extravagant events'. The screening will take place in Dubai on June 1 at 8.10 pm and fans can't wait to watch it on the 'world's tallest screen'. The makers of the film shared the news as they wrote, "Brace yourselves for one of the most extravagant events in the cinematic universe - with none other than UlagaNayagan @ikamalhaasan! #Vikram trailer to be presented on the world's tallest screen, Burj Khalifa, on 1st June at 8.10 pm. Special thanks to @ReelCinemas & Emaar"

Brace yourselves for one of the most extravagant events in the cinematic universe - with none other than UlagaNayagan @ikamalhaasan ! #Vikram trailer to be presented on the world's tallest screen, Burj Khalifa, on 1st June at 8.10pm.

Special thanks to @ReelCinemas & Emaar pic.twitter.com/WW4jTk7eJa — Raaj Kamal Films International (@RKFI) May 31, 2022

The recently released Vikram trailer featured some action-packed scenes with the powerful trio. It saw several chases and shootouts, along with several powerful dialogues. The description of the trailer read, "Lion, Tiger and Leopard will prowl to hunt for their pray but the deer will run for its life. But if the sun sets then the animal which will survive to watch the new drain. Only nature decides but in this jungle when, where and who will watch the daybreak won't be decided by nature it's me". The film is set to make waves at the box office and early reports predict that Vikram has the biggest pre-release business that Kamal Haasan's career has seen.

#Vikram / #VikramHitlist - Highest Pre-release Business for #KamalHaasan



More than ₹ 200 Crs+ including Satellite and OTT in Multiple Languages.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 30, 2022

The makers of the film released the foot-tapping track Badle Badle, which not only saw the lead star take the dance floor, but also saw him croon the lyrics. The song rose to fame as soon as it was released and fans hailed the actor for his work. The lyrics of the film were penned by Raqueeb Alam, while the song was composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The video of the track witnessed Kamal Haasan perform some intricate steps and he won fans over with his moves. The release of the song marks the first Hindi single from the film and fans expressed their love for it online.

