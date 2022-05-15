South superstars Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi are currently gearing up for the release of their much-awaited film, Vikram. Apart from these two, the film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Shivani Narayanan and Kalidas Jayaram in pivotal roles. The Kamal Haasan starrer is all set for its theatrical release on June 3, 2022.

'Vikram' Trailer out

After making netizens groove on the film's latest released song, Pathala Pathala, the makers have finally dropped the trailer of Vikram. The trailer looks every bit gripping, action-packed and like never before and it sees some hard-hitting dialogues as Kamal Haasan, who plays the main hero of the film, is on a serious mission. The action-thriller stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil together for the first time together. The makers have kept the special effects of the upcoming actioner a top-notch higher. Watch the trailer here:

The text under the trailer reads, "Lion, Tiger and Leopard will prowl to hunt for their pray but the deer will run for its life. But if the sun sets then the animal which will survive to watch the new drain. Only nature decides but in this jungle when, where and who will watch the daybreak won't be decided by nature it's me."

Netizens say, 'Waiting for June 3'

Netizens were quick to react to the most-awaited trailer as they took to their social media accounts and lauded Kamal Haasan's performance in the trailer. A Twitter user wrote, "Verithanammmmmm.. Vera level action-packed one this was.. Marana waiting for June 3.. #Kamalhaasan screen presence.. #Vikram #VikramAudioLaunch."

A fan tweeted, "#VikramTrailer - Phaahhh.. Andhar mass Seigai ya @Dir_Lokesh.. The tone & each shot looks soo Fresh.. #KamalHaasan, #VijaySethupathi & #FahadhFaasil .. That's a one powerful & action-packed trailer..@anirudhofficial #VikramAudioLaunch #Vikram." Have a look:

