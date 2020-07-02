Vikram Kumar Announces His Next With Naga Chaitanya, Dil Raju To Bankroll Untitled Film

After working with Nani in Gang Leader (2019), filmmaker Vikram Kumar is all set to work with Naga Chaitanya for his next. In a recent media interview with an online portal, Vikram revealed that he would be collaborating with Naga Chaitanya and producer Dil Raju for his forthcoming film. The movie is tentatively titled Thank You and will revolve around two characters, said Vikram Kumar in the interview.

The Vikram Kumar and Naga Chaitanya film will begin shooting after the coronavirus scare is subsided in Hyderabad. Some reports claimed that Naga Chaitanya's wife and famous actor Samantha Akkineni would play the lead role alongside him in the Vikram Kumar directorial. However, the director in the same interview dismissed the rumours and said that Samantha was never approached.

Vikram Kumar directorial that is currently in pre-production will be bankrolled by Dil Raju under his production Sri Venkateswara Creations. The Vikram Kumar directorial marks his first collaboration with Naga Chaitanya and Dil Raju. In the same media interview, Vikram Kumar said that he was waiting to collaborate with Naga Chaitanya and Dil Raju for a long time, however, could not due to multiple reasons.

Vikram Kumar's last film Gang Leader managed to work wonders at the box office. The movie, starring Nani, Lakshmi, Saranya Poonvanan, and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead, narrates the tale of a novelist, who helps five bereaved women to avenge the death of their loved ones. The Vikram Kumar directorial released to positive reviews and reportedly collected Rs 20 crores at the box office.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in K. S. Ravindra's Venky Mama. The movie, starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna, and Priya Rajput in the lead, reportedly raked in Rs 72 crores at the box office. The Naga Chaitanya starrer released to mostly positive reviews.

Naga Chaitanya is awaiting the release of Shekhar Kammula's Love Story. The movie, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead, is touted to be a heart-wrenching love story. The upcoming movie is bankrolled by Asian Cinemas, Amigos Creations and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

