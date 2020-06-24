Naga Chaitanya Shares A List Of His Favourite Shows On Instagram, See List

Naga Chaitanya is one of the most loved actors in the south Indian film industry. In this time of lockdown, he has not been as active as his wife Samantha Akkineni. He has had only a few posts on his social media. But he recently surprised fans with a special post on his Instagram. Take a look at Naga Chaitanya's latest post.

Naga Chaitanya shares a list of his favourite shows

On June 23, Naga Chaitanya shared a post in which he shared a list of shows that he feels that are must-watch. He shared the posters of the films and the shows to show his love for the OTT platform. He captioned the post and wrote "My lockdown favourites! Some brilliant performances, writing and production values .. really inspiring to see this content out there .. check it out if you haven’t already". Take a look at the post here.

Naga Chaitanya started the list with Chernobyl which is a show based on true events of the Chernobyl disaster. The second poster he shared is of a web series titled Devs which is a drama series. The third poster he shared was of The Family Man a series led by Manoj Bajpayee. This series is about a middle-class man who serves the nation as a world-class spy.

After this Naga Chaitanya shared the poster of Formula 1: Drive to Survive a docuseries which shows the life of F1 racers and how the whole season of F1 race happens. The next poster was of the Netflix series Dark. Dark is a sci-fi time travel German series that has grown massively popular in the last few months and has the third season scheduled to release at the end of this month. The last poster Naga shared was of Modern Family a sitcom that is a series of three modern-day families living in California with their kids.

On the professional front

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Venky Mama. In this film, he was seen with Venkatesh Daggubati. Other pivotal roles in the film are Raashi Khanna and Prakash Raj. The film was loved by fans. The actor will now work in Sekhar Kammula's Love Story. He will be seen in the leading role in the film. She will be cast opposite Sai Pallavi in the upcoming film. The film will also have Rao Ramesh and Posani Krishna Murali in a pivotal role. This film will be produced by Sri Narayan Das Narang and Sri P. Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Cinemas.

