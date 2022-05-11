'Vikram's' first Single 'Pathala Pathala' Crooned By Kamal Haasan Wins Hearts Online

Kamal Hassan and Vijay Sethupathi are currently gearing up for the release of their film Vikram, which has been one of the highly anticipated films in the industry. The film is scheduled to release on June 3, 2022 and will also star Fahadh Faasil, Shivani Narayanan and Kalidas Jayaram in pivotal roles. The makers of the film piqued fans' interest in the upcoming release as they shared the first single from the film titled Pathala Pathala online on May 11.

Vikram's first single Pathala Pathala out

The foot-tapping number released online and featured Kamal Haasan rendering his vocals for the number with Anirudh Ravichander. The lead star also penned down the lyrics of the song, which was produced under the banner of Raaj Kamal films International. The powerful song had fans and followers pumped up about the film's release and left them in awe of some of the unique and out-of-the-box moves by the actor. The song had several intense and heavy beats, which won the hearts of listeners.

Watch Pathala Pathala here

Many fans took to social media and hailed the song and Kamal Haasan's performance in it. They mentioned the actor 'showcases his prowess' in the song and also hailed the stunning visuals. They mentioned they loved it so much, that they had listened to it five times already and could not get enough of it. They also referred to the song as a 'Slow addiction' and hailed Kamal Haasan's voice. Some fans were 'Instantly addicted' after listening to the track, hailed the actor's dance and mentioned that they 'thoroughly enjoyed' it.

As always #Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan showcases his prowess in the local Madras slang & ease in singing in all pitches.



That beat though! Have heard the song more than 5 times till now

That beat though! 🛐💥



Have heard the song more than 5 times till now 🥵#PathalaPathala pic.twitter.com/7MHijXCD1t — ƒαιzι тωιтѕ ♡ (@PranavKVFC) May 11, 2022

Kamal sir voice still so fresh



Slow addiction



But onu matum confirm theater la suma kili tha

Instantly addicted with this song after watching ulaga nayagan kamal sir's kuthu Dancing 🕺 ♥ 😍 🎶

I Throughly enjoyed🤸‍♂️🤸‍♂️

Repeat mode started 🔥😍😍🥵🥵🥵

Kamal sir's voice 🥵😍🔥🥵😍🔥

Full treat for all Cinema fans in the world💯 #PathalaPathalahttps://t.co/2670dJwz1h — Suresh (@Sureshmoorthy17) May 11, 2022

Kamal Haasan had earlier opted out of the first digital version of Bigg Boss Ultimate, owing to his prior commitments on the sets of the film. He wished the reality show his best as he bowed out and informed his fans, "The rescheduling of the production activities for Vikram that we are forced to do on account the lockdown and restrictions imposed, has unavoidably resulted in an overlap of dates required to be allotted for Bigg Boss Ultimate. It would be unfair to make such eminent stars and technicians wait for me, considering their schedule and other commitments that they might already have. Consequently, I am now constrained to opt-out of this season of Bigg Boss Ultimate for the remaining episodes after 20th February."

Image: Twitter/@RKFI