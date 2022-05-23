Last Updated:

WATCH | Vikrant Rona's First Song 'Ra Ra Rakkamma' Ft. Kichcha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez Out

The lead actor of Vikrant Rona, Kichcha Sudeepa, hailed his co-star Jacqueline Fernandez as the 'Queen of Good times' while sharing the song online.

Vikrant Rona

The much-awaited release of Kichcha Sudeepa-starrer fantasy actioner, Vikrant Rona, is just a month away. However, the makers of the film have already begun to brace audiences for its premiere. Speaking of which, the first dance number of the movie titled Ra Ra Rakkamma's lyric video was out on Monday, May 23. 

The lead actor of the film, Kichcha Sudeepa hailed his co-star Jacqueline Fernandez as the 'Queen of Good times' while sharing the song online. Actor Jacqueline Fernandez essays the role of Racquel D'Coasta aka Gadang Rakkamma in Vikrant Rona.

Vikrant Rona's first song Ra Ra Rakkamma out

Crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan and Nakash Aziz, Ra Ra Rakkamma not only introduces Jacqueline's character but also gives fans a glimpse of her sizzling chemistry with Kichcha Sudeepa. Accentuated with quirky beats and an intriguing chorus, the new song is apt for a party mood. However, surprisingly, the makers have chosen not to release the entire music video of the song just yet.

The lyric video of Ra Ra Rakkamma only features the chorus portion of Jacqueline Fernandez and Kichcha Sudeepa, wherein the duo set the dance stage on fire with their signature hook step. The foot-tapping number also gives a glimpse of Kichcha Sudeepa's macho get up as a hunter. While releasing the song, Sudeepa shared, "Gadang Rakkamma - The Queen Of Good Times OUT NOW to rule your playlists." Take a look at it below:

Helmed by Anup Bhandari, the Kannada fantasy adventure film features Nirup Bhandari in the lead role alongside Sudeepa. The Kannada film will simultaneously release in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Telugu languages in 3D formats on July 28, 2022. The plot of the movie reportedly traces the mysterious death of a pregnant woman from a fictional village located in a coastal region.

For those unaware, Vikrant Rona became the first movie whose title reveal and logo were released at the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa. Taking to Twitter, actor Sudeepa wrote of the event, “Many tnx to all my media frnz fr turning up in large numbers, n fr making me feel wanted and loved. Had a soulful chat wth u all n a memorable one. Pls join us tomorrow, b a part of us #VikrantRonaOnBurjKhalifa (sic)”.

