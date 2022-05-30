'Virata Parvam': Rana Daggubati-Sai Pallavi Starrer Preponed; Check New Release Date

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer Virata Parvam is touted to be one of the most highly-awaited films in Telugu cinema. The film which faced constant delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has got a new release date leaving fans excited. This Venu Udugula directorial is set against the backdrop of the 1990s, when the Naxalite movement in Telangana, then Andhra Pradesh, was at its peak.

Rana Daggubati & Sai Pallavi's Virata Parvam gets a new release date

On Monday, South superstar Rana Daggubati took to his official Instagram handle and announced fresh date for the film's release. As per the post, Virata Parvam will hit the theatres on June 17, this year. Earlier, it was reportedly gearing up for a July 1 release. Sharing a motion poster featuring a flag that appeared to represent the Naxalite movement, the actor wrote, "The epic saga of Love and revolution begins early! #VirataParvam Grand Worldwide Release on JUNE 17th #VirataParvamOnJune17th @saipallavi.senthamarai @nanditadasofficial @venuudugulafilm @pillumani @naveenchandra212 #SreekarPrasad @sureshproductions @slv_cinemas".

Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Aadarsh also shared a post on the photo-blogging site as he stated that the makers have preponed Virata Parvam's release date to June 17. Sharing film's poster, he wrote in the caption, "RANA DAGGUBATI - SAI PALLAVI: 'VIRATA PARVAM' RELEASE PREPONED... #Telugu film #VirataParvam starring #RanaDaggubati, #SaiPallavi, #Priyamani and #NanditaDas - will now release on 17 June 2022... Directed by #VenuUdugula... Produced by #SudhakarCherukuri... #DSureshBabu presentation."

More on Virata Parvam

Virata Parvam stars a notable cast including Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, while Priyamani, Naveen Chandra Nandita Das, Zarina Wahab, Sai Chand and Easwari Rao will be essaying pivotal roles. The action-drama is set against the backdrop of the 1990s, when the Naxalite movement in Telangana, then Andhra Pradesh was at its peak and how the scenario in the state changed due to the rising movement.

Earlier, in March 2021, the makers released the teaser of the much-awaited film which saw Rana Daggubati's Ravanna and Sai Pallavi's Vennela in a dramatic love story. The movie is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Suresh Productions and SLV Cinemas banner, with music by Suresh Bobbili.