Vishal Says He Has 'no Intention' Of Entering Politics In AP, Denies All Rumours

Enemy actor Vishal was recently the talk of the town after rumours about him stepping into politics in Andhra Pradesh and contesting against N Chandrababu Naidu began to go the rounds. The actor has now taken to social media to share a statement, in which he cleared the air and denied the rumours about his entry into politics. Several fans hailed him for his decision and cheered him on as he revealed that his career is going to be all about making films.

The FIR actor absolutely denied the rumours about his entry into politics and mentioned he was 'not aware' about the matter. He clarified that his career was all about movies and that he had 'no intention' of entering Andhra Pradesh politics. The actor's statement read-

"I have been hearing rumours about my entry into politics in Andhra Pradesh & contesting in Kuppam constituency. I absolutely deny it, not aware of this at all& nobody contacted me about this. I don't know from where this news surfaced. It's going to be Movies & Movies for me & there is no intention of entering into Andhra Pradesh politics or contesting against Mr Chandrababu Naidu."

Have a look at Vishal's post here:

Several netizens took to the comments section of his post and hailed the Laththi actor for his decision. Some fans mentioned he made a 'good decision', while others criticised the news and they called it 'nonsense' surfaced online. However, his fans were glad he 'cleared the air' and could not wait to see him on the big screen again.

