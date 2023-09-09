Vishal Starrer Mark Antony Release Stayed By Madras High Court? Producer Reacts

Vishal has been prominent for his role in action flicks, and his upcoming film is no different. Mark Antony, his 33rd entry, promises to be a perfect blend between a number of genres. However, there are rumours that the film, which is expected to release on September 15, might be getting a stay order from the Madras High Court. Now, the producer of the film has reacted to these unverified reports.

3 things you need to know:

Mark Antony has been helmed by director Adhik Ravichandran.

It features Vishal and SJ Suryah in dual rules.

There has been recent buzz about the 'Silk Smitha' segment of the trailer being AI-generated.

Court puts stay on Mark Antony release?

Recently, a claim on social media circulated as per which the release of the action-comedy was stayed by the Madras High Court. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan reported the same in a recent post, and it has been part of the news cycle from several outlets as well. It was reported that since Vishal had defaulted on a payment to Lyca Productions, the latter decided to get a stay order against the film. However, a producer for the film revealed that this is not the case.

(A tweet from an X user claiming the film has received a stay order | Image: X)

Mark Antony producer clears the air

Mark Antony’s producer Vinod Kumar took to X (formerly known as Twitter) in order to quash the rumour. He said that the court has ordered no such thing, and he will take legal action against the news outlet that is perpetuating it in their reports. The release date for Mark Antony remains to be September 15.

(A producer for Mark Antony denying the reports of the film receiving a stay order | Image: X)

Ajith Kumar was instrumental in SJ Suryah landing Mark Antony

SJ Suryah revealed how he had initially turned down Adhik Ravichandran, Mark Antony's director, from featuring in his initial vision for the film, believing it to be a little too much like Hollywood. Ajith Kumar reportedly had the same take on the film and had been the one to suggest SJ Suryah's name for the project to director Adhik Ravichandran. SJ Suryah said, "Ajith sir told Adhik sir about me. After that, he went to Vishal sir and worked it out.”