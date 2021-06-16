Vishnu Manchu And Kajal Aggarwal Starrer 'Mosagallu' Releases On OTT; Read Details

Mosagallu starring Vishnu Manchu, Kajal Aggarwal and Suniel Shetty is a 2021 film. The bilingual movie, directed by Jeffery Gee Chin, is based on the true events of a large-scale IT scam. The title, which translates to 'Deceivers' sums up the gist of the film. It was simultaneously shot in Telugu and English and was dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Kannada under the title Anu and Arjun and in Malayalam as Arjun and Anu. The movie was originally released in theatres on March 19, 2021. Now, it is available for the audience on an OTT platform. Mosagallu was filmed in India and the US.

Vishnu Manchu announces the release of Mosagallu on Amazon Prime Video

Vishnu Manchu, in addition to being the lead actor, also serves as a producer for Mosagallu. He took to Twitter to announce the release of the film on the popular OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The movie is rated for viewers above the age of 13. The duration of the film is over 2 hours. He simply tweeted, "And it’s here! On Amazon Prime Video".

About Vishnu Manchu's other projects

On June 4, 2021, actor Suriya released the teaser of Mohan Babu's next film Son of India. The movie is produced by Vishnu Manchu under the banner Sree Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures and 24 Frames Factory Banners. Vishnu himself heads 24 Frames Factory Pictures. The production house spearheaded the 2014 film Pandavulu Pandavulu Thummeda. He also served as the producer for the 2020 ZEE5 web series Chadarangam. The political thriller series won the Best Web Series (Regional) award at the Streaming Media Awards 2021. It stars Meka Srikanth, Ravi Prakash, Sunaina, and Chalapathi Rao in prominent roles.

In the latter part of 2020, Vishnu Manchu announced that he is working on a sequel to the 2007 film Dhee. The sequel is titled D & D Double Dose. Dhee made Vishnu Manchu a household name after its immense success in the Telugu film industry. Prior to Mosagallu, Vishnu Manchu was seen in the films like Voter, Achari America Yatra, Gayatri, to name a few.

(Image: Vishnu Manchu's Instagram)

