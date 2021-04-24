Vishnu Vishal's Weekly Roundup: Here's A Look At What The Actor Was Up To This Week

From indulging in the wedding festivities to tying the knot with the love of his life, actor Vishnu Vishal seemed to have quite a fun and entertaining week as he got married. However, the actor certainly knows how to strike a balance between her personal and work life, which is very evident from his social media handles. Therefore, here is a roundup of the things that Vishnu Vishal did this week.

Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal officially married

Shuttler Jwala Gutta and actor Vishnu Vishal have married. Karan Soma Photography released the wedding photograph on Thursday. Jwala looked stunning in a blue and red saree as she posed with husband Vishnu against a floral backdrop. According to the social media post, the wedding was a private affair with only a few guests due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The celebrity couple first met a few years ago. Last year, on her 37th birthday, Vishnu proposed to the ace badminton player. Take a look.

Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta's wedding announcement

The couple got engaged in September 2020 but did not announce their wedding date until mid-April of the following year. Now, 7 months later, the couple has officially announced their wedding date to fans online. Vishnu Vishal had shared a note announcing his wedding to Jwala Gutta which read, “With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing the news of our marriage, in a private affair in the presence of near and dear. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek blessings as we embarked on this journey of love, loyalty, friendship, and togetherness”.

Vishnu Vishal shows off his new tattoo post marriage

Vishnu Vishal recently took to Instagram to share a picture of his latest tattoo. The tattoo reads the initials of ‘A’ and ‘R’. Along with the picture, the actor also captioned the post as ‘life’. On seeing this post, fans went on to reveal that the tattoo made by the actor is for his first wife and son. Take a look at the post below.

