'Viswasam' Box Office Collection: Know Lifetime Earnings Of The Thala Ajith Kumar Starrer

Viswasam is a Tamil-language action drama film released in 2019. Directed by Siva, it stars Thala Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara in the lead role. The movie received praises from the viewers and did well at the ticket windows. Viswasam box office collection surpassed Viswasam budget which was reportedly â‚¹90 crores. Know all-time Viswasam box office collection and more details.

Lifetime Viswasam' box office collection

Viswasam earned good word of mouth from the audiences and the critics. Its effect was seen on Viswasam box office earnings. It was released on Thursday with the first-day collection being â‚¹16.50 crores. It had a growth on Friday with â‚¹19 crores and then saw a dip on Saturday and Sunday as it got â‚¹14.50 and â‚¹13.85 crores, respectively. The extended weekend Viswasam box office collection stood at â‚¹63.85 crores. The film earned an additional â‚¹24 crores over the next few days making the first-week collection of â‚¹88 crores.

Week two Viswasam box office collection was â‚¹24 crores. The movie took a big dip in its second week as the collections hinted. However, it has a good run in theatres with being screened for around 12 weeks. Viswasam earnings in week three was â‚¹8 crore with week four getting â‚¹6 crores and week five â‚¹2 crores. After week six that got â‚¹1.50 crore, Viswasam earnings started coming in lakhs. The movie collected around â‚¹136 cr in its lifetime domestically. It includes a Tamil Net of â‚¹133 crores, along with a Telugu Net of â‚¹2.70 crores and a Kannada Net of â‚¹70 lakhs.

Viswasam box office collection had a major chunk coming from the international market, too. Viswasam earnings overseas were nearly â‚¹43 crores. It made the film’s net collection â‚¹180 crores. Gross Worldwide Viswasam box office collection stood at â‚¹204 crores. The movie earned a hit verdict with its success at the ticket windows.

Viswasam shows a village thug, who settles disputes in his native place striking fear in the heart of his enemies. His wife gets disturbed by his involvement in several feuds and leaves, along with taking their daughter. The incident changes his life, and he tries to sort out the bad patch in his marriage after many years. The movie also features Jagapathi Babu, Anikha, Vivek, Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiah, Robo Shankar, and others.