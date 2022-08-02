Watch: Recreated Version Of RRR's 'Natu Natu' Surfaces On The Internet; Fans Hail Artists

Celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli unveiled his magnum opus RRR in theatres earlier this year. The movie was one of the biggest hits of the year as it was filled with high-octane action, drama and emotions. While fans enjoyed the entire movie, Ram Charan and Jr NTR's dance moves in the foot-tapping track Natu Natu was surely one of its highlights. As the track is still popular among music buffs, two girls recreated the song and its hook step but with a twist.

Even after five months of its release, Natu Natu is still a fan-favourite as they are continuing to make reels and videos on it. Recently, two sisters, Antara and Ankita were seen recreating the music video but with their own voice and music.

The viral video shows two girls donning shirts, pants and belts, much similar to what Ram Charan and Jr NTR had worn in the film's song. Antara and Ankita begin playing the music of the song on various instruments, including a ukelele, drums and more. They are then seen singing the track and nailing the hook step altogether.

The official Instagram handle of YouTube India shared the video and penned, "the perfect Natu Natu cover doesn’t exi-." The video has garnered over 116,000 views on Instagram as netizens are continuing to shower love on them. An Instagram user commented, "You and your voice and music so Beautiful," while another wrote, "Both of you are all round performers, a pleasure watching you both onscreen. (sic)" A user also wrote, "This is THE BEST version of the recreations ever done :) superb (sic)," while another lauded their creativity and penned, "Oo my goodness ...you both are awesome dancers too love you girls .stay blessed. (sic)"

Details about Natu Natu from RRR

The hit track Natu Natu is crooned by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. It was released earlier in March and received a lot of love from the audience. The song has so far received over 90 million views on YouTube, while its Hindi version has garnered over 119 million views.

(Image: @rrrmovie/@youtubeindia/Instagram)