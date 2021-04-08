Well Done Baby Marathi Movie: Here's When The Film Will Be Releasing On Amazon Prime

Well Done Baby has been one of the most anticipated films for a long time. The trailer for the film dropped on March 31 and fans have been eagerly waiting for its release. The trailer for the film showcased an interesting narrative that fans seem eager to know more about. Therefore, fans have been waiting to find out about the film’s release date on Amazon Prime Video.

When will Well Done Baby release?

According to multiple media reports, Well Done Baby is slated to release on April 9 on Amazon Prime Video. The movie which has created a huge buzz among the audience will soon hit the OTT platform this month. The narrative of the film revolves around a modern-day couple living abroad who struggle to find purpose in their lives. However, things take a drastic turn for good when a baby arrives in their lives. As per the trailer of the Marathi film, the narrative seems to have a quirky yet dramatical tone to it which keeps the audiences engaged with the story.

Yet the movie has moments of comic relief that set a lighter tone to the film. The movie will see Pushkar Jog, Amruta Khanvilkar, Vandana Gupte in pivotal roles. As per the trailer, the couple seems extremely in love and things seem to be going great for them until a conflict arrives later in their lives. Fans will have to watch the film to find answers as to how the couple tackles the conflict and what will the fate of the couple eventually be.

Fans of Pushkar Jog and Amruta Khanvilkar have been eagerly waiting for this film. Both the actors have individually worked in both Marathi television and cinema and hence have garnered a huge fan base. Upon the release of the trailer, a huge number of fans were amazed by the concept of the film and the chemistry between Pushkar Jog and Amruta Khanvilkar. The scenes with veteran actor Vandana Gupte too were praised by fans who were completely amazed by her role in the movie. Fans wished the makers all the best for the film. Some fans even expressed their eagerness to watch the film as soon as it releases.

SOURCE: Well Done Baby trailer

