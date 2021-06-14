What Happened To Sanchari Vijay? Kichcha Sudeepa Shares News Of The Actor's Untimely Death

Sanchari Vijay was one of the prominent actors from the South Indian film industry who featured in numerous Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi movies. As the actor was recently hospitalised after a critical bike accident, he later went into a coma after surgery. One of the popular South Indian artists, Kiccha Sudeep dropped in the news of Sanchari Vijay’s death through social media.

Very very disheartening to accept that Sanchari Vijay breathed his last.

Met him couple of times just bfr this lockdown,,,, all excited about his nxt film,, tats due for release.

Very sad.

Deepest Condolences to his family and friends.

RIP 🙏🏼 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) June 14, 2021

What happened to Sanchari Vijay?

Sanchari Vijay’s brother, Siddhesh Kumar stated during a media interaction how his brother met with an accident while he was driving his bike on 12 June 2021 in Bengaluru. He shared that the actor was then taken to the Apollo Hospitals situated at the Bannerghatta Road where he was directly taken to the Emergency Department as he was in critical condition. It was further revealed that the results of the CT Scan depicted a serious brain injury along with subdural hematoma.

One of the doctors at the hospital also released a statement, explaining that the actor had a blood clot in the brain due to which they had to perform surgery. It was also revealed how the next 48 hours would be critical for him. The statement further read that the doctors had to perform the brain surgery and remove the brain haemorrhage and the actor had later been shifted to the Neuro ICU with full life support. He was in a coma state with a critical condition while the hospital staff was monitoring his medical condition constantly and providing him with the best possible treatment. Sanchari Vijay was with his friend Naveen on the bike, and the statement revealed that the wet road was the reason behind their accident.

Sanchari Vijay’s movies

Sanchari Vijay had essayed a variety of roles in his career and even managed to bag a National Award for Best Actor for his performance in the 2015 Kannada movie, Naanu Avanalla...Avalu. The actor was currently filming for two of his upcoming movies namely Aatakuntu Lekakilla and Melobba Mayavi.

IMAGE: SANCHARI VIJAY'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.