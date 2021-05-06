What Time Does 'Photo Prem' Release On Amazon Prime Video? Know More About The Film

Photo Prem is an upcoming Marathi film starring veteran actor Neena Kulkarni and Amrita Khopkar in lead roles. The Marathi drama film is finally going to release on Amazon Prime Video. Photo Prem is directed by Aditya Rathi. For the people wondering about what time does Photo Prem release on Amazon Prime, here’s everything you need to know.

What time does Photo Prem release on Amazon Prime?

Photo Prem is all set to release on May 7, 2021, and the official release time hasn’t been announced yet. Photo Prem revolves around the story of Maee, a housewife who seemed worried about being forgotten by the future generations of her family after her demise. The film focuses on the journey of Maee overcoming the fear of the camera and finally clicking pictures so that future generations can see a recent photo of her. Aditya Rathi produced and directed the movie whereas Gayatri Patil wrote the film.

According to a report by Mid-day, Neena Kulkarni in a media statement talked about her feelings to play the role of Maee in the movie. Neena said that it is her privilege to play the role of Maee and she is very happy that the film will reach a wider audience with the help of Amazon Prime. More to the point, she said that Photo Prem has such a nuanced and thoughtful storyline and has been nothing short of a privilege for her to play the role. She added that the movie portrays one of the most innocent and purest emotions and she did everything in her capability to do justice with the character.

Furthermore, she described that the film has a quintessential story of Maee in Photo Prem and deserves to be showcased as widely as possible. Director Aditya Rathi also talked about his movie and said that Photo Prem is an unusual story of a very usual scenario to which everyone will relate to. He added that the film beautifully depicts the emotional and most common human side of any person where they start thinking about how the world will remember them once they cease to exist. Furthermore, he said that he is happy to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video which will enable his film to reach out wider audience across the length and breadth of the country.

Promo Image: Still from Photo Prem

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.