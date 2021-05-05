When Anushka Shetty Found A Self-proclaimed Fan In This Bollywood Star Post 'Baahubali 2'

Anushka Shetty is a popular actor predominantly working in the Tamil and Telugu film industry. Anushka Shetty began her career in 2005 and she gained pan-India recognition after she featured in the Baahubali series, opposite actor Prabhas. One of the Bollywood actors also admitted having a mini crush on her after watching Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Read ahead to know which Bollywood actor has a crush on Anushka Shetty.

When Ranbir revealed having a crush on Anushka

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor admitted in one of his interviews that he has a mini crush on Anushka Shetty after watching the Bahubali series. Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif made an appearance at the South Indian International Movie Awards which was held in Dubai in 2017. At the event, they were asked about that one Tamil actor they would love to work with. To this, Ranbir Kapoor replied that all the actors do a great job, but after watching Anushka's performance in Baahubali 2, he has had a mini crush on her and would love to work with her. Meanwhile, actor Katrina Kaif replied that she would love to work with Prabhas, who was also the lead-in Baahubali film series.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the film Sanju, a biopic based on the life of actor Sanjay Dutt. The actor will soon be a part of Bollywood films Brahmastra and Shamshera. His film Brahmastra is directed by Ayan Mukerji and the fantasy action-adventure film also stars Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead roles. Shamshera on the other hand is helmed by Karan Malhotra and also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

Meanwhile, actor Anushka Shetty was last seen in an Amazon Prime Video film Nishabdham. The film directed by Hemant Madhukar starred R Madhavan, Anushka Shetty, Michael Madsen and Anjali in the lead roles. The film was simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu. It revolved around the story of a cello player who is found dead in a house that is assumed to be haunted.

Image: Anushka Shetty/Instagram, Still from the movie Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani