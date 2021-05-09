When Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar Took Help From His Sister To Get Married

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have been married for over 16 years now. The two are often seen sharing their family photos on their social media account. Did you know Mahesh Babu had to ask his sister Manjula to convince his parents to get married to Namrata? Here's everything you need to know about the couple.

Mahesh Babu took his sisters to help convince his parents for his wedding

Mahesh Babu and Namrata first met in 1999 on the sets of B. Gopal's Vamsi in Australia. The couple started dating soon after but did not reveal their relationship as Namrata had just made her debut in Tollywood. The two fell in love at first sight according to a report in The Statesman. After being in a relationship for 5 years they decided to get married. However, Mahesh's family wasn't happy with their relationship.

He then asked his sister to help him in convincing his parents. She interfered in the matter and finally convinced their parents to accept Namrata as their daughter-in-law. The couple got hitched on February 10, 2005, at the Marriott Hotel. Soon after Namrata gave up her acting career to take care of her family. Her last film to release was also her international debut, Bride and Prejudice directed by Gurinder Chadha.

Namrata Shirodkar and Mahesh Babu's first child was born in 2006. They named him Gautham Krishna who was in a critical condition during his birth. Namrata gave birth to their second child Sitara in 2012.

A look at Mahesh Babu's trivia

Mahesh Babu started his acting career when he was just 4 years old. Tamil actor Karthi was Mahesh Babu's schoolmate. In 1990, Mahesh Babu's father suggested he takes a break from his acting career to focus on his education. After his film Anna Thammudu, he took a break for 9 long years. Mahesh Babu made his comeback with Raja Kumarudu in 1999 directed by K.Raghavendra Rao. The actor has given voiceover for 2 Telugu films including Trivikarm’s Jalsa and Srinu Vaitla’s Baadshah. Despite being a Telugu actor, Mahesh Babu could never read and write the language.

Image: Mahesh Babu's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.