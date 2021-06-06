When Sai Pallavi Opened Up About How Dhanush Helped Her Prep For 'Rowdy Baby'

Sai Pallavi captured the hearts of the audience with her performance in the hit 2015 movie Premam. Since then, the actress has achieved widespread popularity in the Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam film industry. For those unversed, Sai Pallavi had a brief career in dance and even participated in reality dance shows like Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhu Deva and Dhee Ultimate Dance Show. The actress revealed that she was excited and nervous at the same time for her dance number Rowdy Baby from her movie Maari 2 and how her co-star Dhanush helped her prep for the song.

Sai Pallavi on making of the song Rowdy Baby

Rowdy Baby From Maari 2 is an upbeat dance number that showed off both Sai Pallavi and Dhanush's dancing skills. The song was choreographed by veteran Prabhu Deva for the movie. In a BTS from the making video of the Rowdy Baby song, Sai Pallavi revealed that she was excited to shoot for a dance number but got extremely nervous when she heard that the song was being choreographed by Prabhu Deva. The actress said that she was sceptical and sacred as she had heard from other artists that Prabhu Deva was a perfectionist and extremely strict. That's when her co-star Dhanush promised her that the choreography was going to be simple.

The Premam actress further explained that she thought in her mind that the song was Dhanush's song and waited for him. That's when the director told her that it was not just Dhanush's song it was their song. And when Sai saw Dhanush struggling with the steps she was relieved that she wasn't the only one. Take a look at the BTS video here.

Upcoming Sai Pallavi's movies

The actress will next be seen in the romantic drama movie Love Story opposite Naga Chaitanya. The movie was scheduled to release in April but was postponed due to the pandemic. Pallavi will also be seen in the period drama Virata Parvam opposite Rana Daggubati in the lead role while Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand play supporting roles. She will next be seen in the supernatural thriller film Shyam Singha Roy with Nani in the lead role opposite Sai.

IMAGE: STILL FROM ROWDY BABY AND SAI PALLAVI'S INSTAGRAM

