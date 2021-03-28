When Saie Tamhankar Expressed Her 'unconditional' Love For Her Pet Dora; Watch Video

Saie Tamhankar has been ruling Marathi screens for almost a decade now. After appearing in many Marathi television shows, the 34-year-old actor who made her Marathi cinema debut through Sanai Chaughade in 2008 and also starred in the Bollywood blockbuster film Ghajini in the same year. At present, she is winning people's hearts as a judge on the reality show Maharastrachi Hasyajatra on Sony Marathi. Saie Tamhankar is an animal lover and once she expressed her 'unconditional' love for her pet Dora.

When Saie Tamhankar expressed her 'unconditional' love for her pet, Dora

Saie Tamhankar took to her Instagram reels to share an adorable moment with her Dog. In the video, her dog Dora was seen lying on her lap and was trying to shake her hands while sleeping. Every time she attempted to do so, Saie softly pushed her hand away. After that, she petted Dora on her neck and could not help but smile looking at the camera. Saie was seen in a casual t-shirt and jeans and had tied her hair in a high pony. The reel played song 'I love you baby' by Surf Mesa in the background and she wrote in the caption "Unconditional with Dora!".

Among her many fans and followers, she also received comments from Marathi actors Mitalu Mayekar and Sonali Khare. Mayekar wrote, "two of my favourite girls" with a flying kiss emoticon and Khare wrote "So cutteee" with several heart eyes emoticons. Her followers went "aww" in the comments and many wrote heart eyes, red hearts and even pleading face emoticons in the comments for her unconditional love for her pet.

A sneak peek of Saie Tamhankar's videos on Instagram

In one of Saie Tamhankar's Instagram videos, she was seen having fun on a tire swing. She had donned a flannel shirt and a pair of denim jeans and tied her hair in a pony. Saie had held her hands tight on the tire swing and a child was seen pushing her and the Anubandha actor was seen enjoying her time. She wrote in the caption "Such Beautiful Mornings! Fam Jam" with a red heart emoticon and the reel background played 'Walk of Life' track by Dire Straits.

Earlier this month, Saie Tamhakar shared a video with the crew of India Lockdown when she wrapped the shooting for the upcoming film. Along with Saie, the film will star actors Prateik Babbar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Prakash Belawadi, and Aahana Kumra in pivotal roles. The film focuses on the impact of the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown on people across the nation.

Promo Immage Source: Saie Tamhankar's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.