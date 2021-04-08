When Will 'Yuvarathnaa' Release On Amazon Prime? Know All About Puneeth Rajkumar Starrer

Puneeth Rajkumar’s latest film Yuvarathnaa released in theatres on April 1, 2021. The film generated a good Box Office collection initially. But, due to the increase of COVID-19 cases, the makers of the film decided to release it on Amazon Prime so that the action drama can reach a larger audience. The film will continue to screen at theatres and also release digitally. Read ahead to know more about Yuvarathnaa Amazon Prime release date.

About Yuvarathnaa Amazon Prime release date

Yuvarathnaa on Amazon Prime will be available from April 9, 2021. Interested viewers can keep an eye on the notifications to know and watch the film as it is available online. The release time of the film has not been announced yet. The streaming platform Amazon Prime shared the news on their official Twitter handle. Sharing a poster of the film, they wrote, “in the midst of troubling times for his college, a man takes on many forces to fight back. but who is he really? #YuvarathnaaOnPrime, April 9 @PuneethRajkumar @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @SanthoshAnand15.” Fans have been waiting for the film and expressed their excitement in the comments section. Take a look below.

Taking to Twitter, Hombale Films, the producers of the film, released a statement that said, “Delighted to inform you that Hombale Films is all set to launch Yuvarathnaa on Amazon Prime Video. Given the present pandemic situation, this decision has been taken keeping in mind the larger reach of the good content to more audiences, especially families and the elderly. The movie will continue to be screened in theatres. We seek cooperation from all fans, the film fraternity and all our well-wishers. We thank all the viewers for the great response to ‘Yuvarathnaa’ and Amazon Prime Video for facilitating the movie to reach more viewers. Happy watching and Feel the power of ‘Yuvarathnaa’!”

More about Yuvarathnaa

Yuvarathnaa is a Kannada-language action drama film written and directed by Santhosh Ananddram. The film is bankrolled under the banner Hombale Films. Yuvarathnaa cast includes Puneeth Rajkumar, Sayyeshaa, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjay and Prakash Raj. The music is composed by S. Thaman.

(Promo Image source: A still from the Yuvarathnaa)