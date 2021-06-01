Where To Watch 'The Last Two Days'? Know Where To Stream This Mystery Movie

The Malayalam mystery drama film The Last Two Days released on May 27, 2021. The performance by the actors and the plot been widely appreciated by the audience. The plot kept viewers on the edge of their seats throughout the film. The trailer of the movie also has made a lot of noise on social media. Fans wanted to know ‘where to watch The Last Two Days’. Here are all the details about the same.

Where to watch The Last Two Days?

Several movies have received an OTT release in the last couple of months due to the theatres being shut down. This recently released film was also released on a Malayalam streaming service. It is available for streaming on the regional platform titled NeeStream. One will have to purchase a subscription to this service to watch the movie. Those who have already have subscribed to it can stream the movie without any interruption. It is also available on Chromecast device. Those who have the Roku streaming stick can also enjoy this movie.

The Last Two Days cast and other details

The cast of this movie includes the popular Malayalam actor Deepak Parambol essaying the male lead. Other cast members include Dharmajan Bolgatty, Nandhan Unni, Harikrishnan, Vineeth Mohan, Aditi Ravi and Major Ravi among others. This movie is helmed by Santhosh Lakshman. He and Navaneeth Reghu have penned the screenplay of this movie together. It is produced by Suresh Narayan. The music is composed by Sejo John and Arun Raj and Faisal Ali has handled the cinematography department.

The Last Two Days trailer

The trailer of this movie was dropped on May 20, 2021. It starts with Deepak Parambol saying that he is filing a failure report regarding a case for the first time in his life. Adithi Ravi also asks him where has the case reached and if he is going to be involved in a lot of action. It has been two months since three youngsters have disappeared and the police have been unable to trace them. Deepak’s boss informs him that they only have 48 hours before they find the killer and shut the file. Deepak finally resorts to the last thing to bring closure to this case.

Image: Still from The Last Two Days trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.