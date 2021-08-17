Who Was Anandha Kannan? Here's All You Need To Know About Anchor-actor Who Passed Away

Well-known TV anchor and actor Anandha Kannan breathed his last on Monday. He was 48. The Savaal Singapore star was reportedly suffering from cancer.

Who was Anandha Kannan?

Anandha Kannan was a familiar face for TV viewers in the '90s and early 2000s. As per reports, Anandha had kicked off his career in Singapore, where he gained popularity. His notable work at that time was for Vasantham TV where he worked as an anchor.

Later, he arrived in Chennai and one of his first assignments was to work as a radio jockey in a radio station. He then transitioned to TV, where his stint as a Video Jockey and anchor made him a familiar name among the masses, especially among the youngsters.

A glimpse of this could be seen when he came on stage and spoke, with stars like Nayanthara and Silambarasan aka Simbu in the audiences.

He eventually entered films when he had a cameo appearance in Venkat Prabhu's Saroja in 2008. He had appeared in the song Aaja Meri Soniye. He also featured in advertisements around this time.

However, his other stints in Kollywood did not have the best of fates. Two of his other films did not see the light of the day.

The first was Mullum Malarum which he had signed in 2010. He was to star with his co-anchor Prajin. Ithanai Naalai Engirunthai too, that was to release around 2012, where he was paired opposite Manochitra, too could not be released.

The 3D science fantasy film Adhisaya Ulagam, that released in 2012, was among his only projects that released, and became his only full-fledged film.

After that, he had been associated with the show Kadhal Channel. However, it was Savaal Singapore that once again made him constant face on TV.

He went on to host the show for many seasons from 2012. The show also fetched him numerous awards too like Best Host (Info-Ed).

The actor-anchor's initiatives before his death were hosting shows and plays in Singapore. One of them was Bala a tale of an elephant. Anandha Kannan also used to be associated with children-based workshops.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.