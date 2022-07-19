Will Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa' Get A Third Part? Fahadh Faasil Drops Hint

Pushpa, directed by Sukumar Bandreddi and starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead, turned out to be a huge blockbuster. The film minted Rs 184.62 Crore at the Worldwide box office on its full run. Allu Arjun-starrer performed great in the Hindi belt which took the industry by surprise. The total collection made by Pushpa at the domestic box office stands at Rs 322.6 crore.

The Rise emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021 and in the middle of its filming, the makers announced the film's sequel, titled Pushpa: The Rule, which is currently under production. Now, the makers of the Rashmika Mandanna-starrer are hopping onto the film's third part which is evident from the video that is doing rounds on social media.

Fahadh Faasil drops a major hint about Pushpa 3

On July 19, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan took to his Twitter handle and shared Fahadh Faasil's statement which was said by him during an interview. The tweet made by him read, "#Pushpa3 CONFIRMED by Fahadh Faasil. #AlluArjun".

A video of Fahadh Faasil is going viral on social media which saw the Trance actor candidly speaking about Pushpa 3. In the short clip, Faasil could be heard saying, "We have spoken of Pushpa 3 also." In the chat with Thy View, the actor said,

"When Sukku sir first told me the story, #Pushpa was only in one film, after the police station scene and my part in the second half, then it became two parts. Recently when he talked to me, he said to be prepared for #Pushpa3 because he had enough materials to do it."

The news is definitely a treat for fans who are eagerly waiting to know the further series of events after the film ended on a cliffhanger.

Touted as one of the superior actors in the South film industry, Fahadh Faasil got a lot of appreciation for his flawless performance in Pushpa – The Rise. The versatile actor plays the role of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, the villain cop pitted against Allu Arjun.

Pushpa: The Rule will be bigger: Srikanth Vissa

The makers are currently gearing up for the film's sequel, Pushpa: The Rule and recently writer Srikanth Vissa even teased that the film will be 'bigger and better. The writer narrated his experience of collaborating with Sukumar, stating "We are going notch up with Pushpa 2 and bringing more such dialogues. With Sukumar Garu, it is never the final version. We keep working on it till the shoot is over. Even in dubbing, we try to improvise the dialogues so that is a continuous process," he explained.

Image: Instagram/@fahadhfaasiluniverse