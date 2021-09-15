'Will Our Daughters Ever Be Safe?': Mahesh Babu On Hyderabad Sexual Assault Case

The increase in the number of crimes against women in the country has compelled Tollywood star Mahesh Babu to express his disgust on the same. The actor took to Twitter and fumed against the heinous incident where a six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Singareni Colony of Telangana state. The actor, who was completely shocked to know about the incident, called it ‘gut-wrenching’.

For the unversed, the six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and then murdered by a 30-year-old neighbour in Saidabad, Hyderabad. As per Hyderabad police, a case has been registered and the investigation is underway. The victim's family and locals have informed that the 6-year-old had gone missing on the morning of September 9, after which they had filed a police complaint. On September 10 during the wee hours, the girl's body was found at the neighbour's (Raju) house. Hyderabad police informed that Raju has been absconding and it has been alleged that the girl was raped and murdered by him.

Mahesh Babu raised his voice against the horrific incident and questioned the security of ‘daughters’ in such a kind of environment. Venting his anger, the actor wrote, “The heinous crime against the 6-year old in Singareni Colony is a reminder of how far we have fallen as a society. "Will our daughters ever be safe?", is always a lingering question! Absolutely gut-wrenching... Cannot imagine what the family is going through!".

The heinous crime against the 6-year old in Singareni Colony is a reminder of how far we have fallen as a society. "Will our daughters ever be safe?", is always a lingering question! Absolutely gut-wrenching.. Cannot imagine what the family is going through! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 14, 2021

I urge the authorities to ensure swift action and deliver justice to the child and her family! 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 14, 2021

The actor who was heartbroken after hearing the news, in a separate tweet requested the authorities to ‘ensure swift action’ to be delivered to the family. While appealing for justice, he wrote, "I urge the authorities to ensure swift action and deliver justice to the child and her family!". Actor Pooja Hedge reacted to Mahesh Babu’s tweet, writing, “A question we’re just tired of asking! Heartbreaking Can’t even” along with a broken heart emoticon.

Minister assures assistance to victim's family

Telangana Labour Minister Malla Reddy on Tuesday asserted that the accused in the case would be caught and that he should be encountered. The Minister, lamenting the issue, told the media, "It is terrible. There should be an encounter against him. He will be definitely be caught. We will do encounter. There is no question of leaving him". Meanwhile, the barbaric incident triggered protests late that night by residents of the locality, who raised slogans and demanded justice and quick arrest of the culprit. The locals staged a road-block on September 10, demanding justice and various kinds of help to the girl's family.

