World Earth Day: Mahesh Babu, Samantha Akkineni And Other South Celebs Spread Awareness

April 22 is celebrated as World Earth Day globally and people all over the world encourage each other to lead eco-friendly lives and be mindful of things that can harm the planet. On this special occasion, many famous personalities from different parts of the world are motivating people to be compassionate towards mother nature. South Indian celebrities including Mahesh Babu, Samantha Akkineni and others, also extended their wishes.

The calls for the preservation of nature have grown louder all over the world and several major personalities have raised their voices on this matter. Many actors in India, especially from the south, have also lent their voices to various causes relating to it. On World Earth Day, versatile actor Mahesh Babu has sent a strong message on the importance of nature preservation. He called “Mother Earth” “all-encompassing” and said that all kinds of efforts have to be taken to protect nature for the sake of humanity.

Mother Earth is all-encompassing, the source of our being. Caring for the environment is caring for humanity. Let's protect, respect and nurture the planet everyday, in all possible ways. #EarthDay — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 22, 2021

Samantha Akkineni, known for having lent her voice for various nature-related social causes, also made sure to send her wishes. She posted a message on her Instagram story, which shares an insightful message about making a strong effort to “give back” to nature. Veteran actor Kamal Haasan also penned a long message, raising the slogan of “Redeem earth” in his recent tweet. He concluded his message by asking netizens to preserve nature so that everybody can live with this “gift”.

'à®ªà¯‚à®®à®¿à®¯à¯ˆ à®®à¯€à®Ÿà¯à®ªà¯‹à®®à¯' à®Žà®©à¯à®•à®¿à®± à®•à¯‹à®·à®¤à¯à®¤à¯‹à®Ÿà¯ à®‰à®²à®• à®ªà¯‚à®®à®¿ à®¨à®¾à®³à¯ à®…à®©à¯à®·à¯à®Ÿà®¿à®•à¯à®•à®ªà¯à®ªà®Ÿà¯à®•à®¿à®±à®¤à¯. à®‡à®¯à®±à¯à®•à¯ˆà®¯à¯ˆà®šà¯ à®šà®¿à®¤à¯ˆà®¤à¯à®¤à®¾à®²à¯ à®µà®¿à®³à¯ˆà®µà¯ à®Žà®©à¯à®©à®µà®¾à®• à®‡à®°à¯à®•à¯à®•à¯à®®à¯ à®Žà®©à¯à®ªà®¤à¯ˆ à®‡à®•à¯à®•à®¾à®²à®®à¯ 'à®®à®¾à®¤à®¿à®°à®¿' à®•à®¾à®Ÿà¯à®Ÿà®¿à®•à¯à®•à¯Šà®£à¯à®Ÿà®¿à®°à¯à®•à¯à®•à®¿à®±à®¤à¯. à®¤à®¾à®™à¯à®• à®®à®¾à®Ÿà¯à®Ÿà¯€à®°à¯à®•à®³à¯ à®œà®•à®¤à¯à®¤à¯€à®°à¯‡… à®‡à®¯à®±à¯à®•à¯ˆà®¯à¯ˆà®ªà¯ à®ªà¯‡à®£à®¿ à®…à®¤à®©à¯ à®•à¯Šà®Ÿà¯ˆà®¯à®¾à®²à¯ à®¨à®¾à®®à¯à®®à¯ à®µà®¾à®´à¯à®µà¯‹à®®à¯. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 22, 2021

Some of the major issues that are raised on this day are global warming, deforestation, air pollution and other phenomena that pose a threat to nature and the very existence of mankind. People all over the world participated in various activities as a part of their contribution to nature. Each year, this day has a different theme as a slogan and this year’s slogan reads “Restore Our Earth”.

