'World Famous Lover' Actor Vijay Deverakonda's List Of Awards And Nominations

Telugu actor and producer Vijay Deverakonda made his debut in 2011 with the movie Nuvvila, however, he rose to fame with his role in the 2015 movie Yevade Subramanyam. Then he finally debuted as a lead actor in the 2016-released film Pelli Choopulu. The coming-of-age film was applauded by the fans and critics and even garnered commercial success at the box-office. He then established himself in lead roles in the movies Arjun Reddy (2017), Mahanati (2018), Geetha Govindam (2018), and Taxiwaala (2018). He even produced his first film under his own production banner in 2019 titled Meeku Maathrame Cheptha. Read on to know more about the list of awards and nominations received by the Arjun Reddy fame.

ALSO READ| Vijay Deverakonda's Pooch Has A Paw-some Reaction To Reuniting With Him After A Month

Vijay Deverakonda's awards and nominations

Awards

Vijay Deverakonda received his first award, that is Nandi Special Jury Award in 2015 for his movie Yevade Subramanyam.

He received three awards in 2018, namely Filmfare Awards South and Zee Telugu Golden Awards, (both actor awards) as well as Behindwoods Gold Medal as a South Indian Sensation. All these awards were for his Telugu movie titled Arjun Reddy. Vijay had however auctioned his Filmfare- South awards in 2018 to raise money for the CM Relief fund.

Vijay Deverakonda's awards also include the Zee Telugu Golden Awards as a Favourite Actor and South Indian International Movie Awards as Critics Best Actor in 2019 for his movie Geetha Govindam. In the same year, he also received the Behindwoods Gold Medal as a Best Actor– Telugu for Dear Comrade.

Nominations

He was nominated in 2018 & 2019 at the South Indian International Movie Awards for the SIIMA Best Actor award for Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam respectively.

In 2019, he was nominated for Filmfare Awards South as the Best Actor in Telugu language category for his movie Geetha Govindam.

ALSO READ| Vijay Deverakonda Says, 'Dictatorship Is The Right Way'; Gets Slammed By Celebs & Netizens

Vijay Deverakonda's films

Actor Vijay Deverakonda was last seen opposite actor Raashi Khanna in Telugu movie World Famous Lover. The movie featured Vijay, Raashi and Aishwarya Rajesh in the leading roles. The movie narrates the story of Gowtham, who grieves his heartbreak by penning his thoughts in the form of love stories, realising the mistakes made by him in his relationships. The film is directed and written by Kranthi Madhav, and also stars actors Catherine Tresa, Izabelle Leite, Aditya Jonnawada, Priyadarshi and V. Jayaprakash in supporting roles as well. Vijay Deverakonda will soon be seen in filmmaker Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming action film named Fighter. Reportedly, the actor has undergone strenuous martial arts training for his role as a fighter in the forthcoming Telugu movie, which is being simultaneously shot in Hindi as well.

ALSO READ| Vijay Deverakonda Donates Rs 10 Lakh; Helps People Affected By Rains

ALSO READ| Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya's 'Fighter' To Feature A Taiwanese Boxer: Reports

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.