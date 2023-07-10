Yash-led KGF Films To Release In Japan On This Date, RRR's Box Office Records In Danger?

The KGF series, comprising KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2, has taken the Indian film industry by storm. Now, the successful franchise is all set to hit screens in Japan. This news has sparked a debate among netizens about the anticipated box office collections, especially considering the immense success of RRR in the country

3 things you need to know

KGF: Chapter 1 was a hit at the box office.

The second installment of the film earned over ₹1,200 crore at the box office.

The films are directed by Prashant Neel.

When will KGF 1 & 2 will release in Japan?

The KGF films are set to release in Japan on July 14, 2023. Recently, the production house of the film Hombale Films dropped a video featuring a message from Kannada superstar Yash. In it, he expressed his gratitude towards his Japanese fans. Speaking in Japanese, he highlighted the core elements of the KGF movies—strength, power, courage, determination. He added that the films offer a captivating blend of entertainment and fantastic action. "Konnichiwa Japan. My movie KGF 1 and 2 is releasing in Japan. The KGF movies are all about strength, power, courage and determination. All this packed with loads of entertainment and fantastic action," the actor said.

KGF franchise was a game-changer for Kannada cinema

The first installment, K.G.F: Chapter 1, was released in 2018. The storyline is based on the journey of Rocky, a young man who rises from poverty to become the ruler of the Kolar Gold Fields. It received critical acclaim and became a hit. K.G.F: Chapter 2, picks up from where the first film left off. This time, Rocky faces a new adversary named Adheera. The second installment surpassed the collections of its predecessor, earning over ₹1,200 crore at the worldwide box office.

(Yash as Rocky Bhai in KGF | Image: Twitter)

Will KGF be able to break RRR records in Japan?

As soon as the news was announced, fans became curious to know if Yash's riveting saga would be able to captivate the Japanese audience the same way RRR did. SS Rajamouli's film did wonders at Japan's box office. This massive blockbuster collected Rs 122 crore in Japan in 206 days.