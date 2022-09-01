Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu broke social media hiatus and surprised fans with the poster of her upcoming film Yashoda. The Family Man 2 star who will be seen playing an intense character in the next, has left fans speechless with her intriguing looks.

The upcoming sci-fi thriller Yashoda is written and directed by Hari Shankar-Harish Narayan and it has been produced by the banner Sridevi Movies. Besides Samantha, the film also stars Unni Mukundan and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in significant roles. Apart from sharing the poster, the actor also announced the teaser release date.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu drops Yashoda poster

Apart from director Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra release, September 9 will also be special as the teaser of Samantha's film shall release online. The new poster shared by Samantha on Instagram showed the actor walking amid the crowd with a bruised face.

Though not much has been revealed about the 35-year-old star's character in the forthcoming film, however, during a recent chat with Pinkvilla, the director duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan claimed that the film will be full of high-octane action sequences where Samantha will be seen doing breathtaking stunts by herself as she denied to use any body-double.

"The indomitable will!! #YashodaTeaser on Sep 9th @ 5:49 PM #YashodaTheMovie" Samantha wrote while sharing the poster. Her fans were really excited to catch an update about the actor on her professional front. While some hailed her return to social media others were just counting on the days for the teaser launch. One of the followers of the actor commented below the post and wrote, " After one month gap, Sam is back." Another user commented, "Finally something for yashodaben." "After a long time babeeeee...eagerly waiting for @samantharuthprabhuoffl," a third follower echoed similar sentiments.

Earlier, in May, the actress shared the first glimpse of her film and she wrote: "Very excited to present to you the first glimpse of our film Yashoda. #YashodaFirstGlimpse." The actor who mesmerised fans with her performance in the special number O Anatava in Pushpa: The Rise, is trying to keep herself away from social media platforms. A source close to the star had previously told Pinkvilla that she is abstaining from social media while preparing for her part in Russo Brothers' Citadel. "She is training in martial arts as a part of her prep," Pinkvilla quoted the source as saying.

IMAGE: Instagram/SamanthaRuthPrabhuOffl