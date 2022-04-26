365 Days 2 Release Date And Time: What Time Is Michele Morrone Starrer Releasing On OTT?

The sequel to the 2020 hit film, 365 Days: This Day is all set to be released online later this month. The film, directed by Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes, has been bankrolled by Mandes, Ewa Lewandowska and Maciej Kawulski and is based on the intensely passionate bestselling novels by Polish novelist Blanka Lipińska. As the film is all set to return for Part 2, here is all you need to know about the forthcoming movie:

365 Days: This Day Release date and time:

The sequel film will stream online on April 27, 2022, at 12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to watch 365 Days: This Day online?

365 Days: This Day will be available on OTT giant Netflix from April 27, 2022. Netflix made a special announcement while confirming the release date of the highly-anticipated film.

365 Days: This Day cast

Michele Morrone will reprise the role of Don Massimo Torricelli, and Anna-Maria Sieklucka will reprise her role as Laura Biel. Magdalena Lamparksa will return as Olga, Laura's companion, and other cast members from the first 365 Days movie will likely return.

The film has a newcomer, named Simone Susinna who will play Massimo's rival, Marcelo "Nacho" Matos. He is a longtime enemy of Masimo and can do anything to destroy him and win over Laura.

365 Days: This Day plot

The upcoming part will stage things for the third part as well. The plot of the second part reads, "Laura and Massimo are back and stronger than ever. However, Massimo’s family ties and a mysterious man bidding for Laura’s heart complicate the lovers’ lives."

