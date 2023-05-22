Aespa Members Open Individual Instagram Accounts Ahead Of Cannes Debut

Korean all-girls group Aespa recently released their album My World. Before making their red carpet debut at Cannes Film Festival 2023, Karina, Giselle, Winter, and NingNing made their Instagram debut. They opened their individual accounts on social media.

Aespa members shared four different group photos as the first post on their Instagram handles. Giselle shared a mirror selfie where all the members can be seen decked up in black outfits. Ninning shared a monochromatic photo and wrote, "It's NINGNING here." Karina also dropped a monochromatic mirror selfie. Meanwhile, Winter shared a goofy photo. Take a look at their first posts below.

More about Aespa's Cannes Debut

Aespa will be the first K-Pop group to debut at Cannes Film Festival 2023. The band members Karina, Giselle, Winter, and NingNing will attend the film festival as global ambassadors of the luxury Swiss jewellery brand Chopard. The brand has been an official sponsor of Cannes since 1997. Their agency SM Entertainment confirmed the news of the girl group attending the event and said, "Aespa will be attending the Cannes Film Festival."

Other Korean Celebrities to attend Cannes

Before Aespa, BLACKPINK Rose made her red carpet debut at Cannes Film Festival 2023. After her, another BLACKPINK member Jennie is all set to make her debut. She will be walking the red carpet on May 22. BTS member Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V will also grace the red carpet for the brand Celine.

He is the global brand ambassador of Celine and confirmed his attendance this morning. Korean actors Song Kang Ho and Song Joong Ki will also attend the film festival. While Kang Ho's film Cobweb will be screened at Cannes 2023 in the Out of Competition category, Song Joong Ki's film Hopeless will be screened.