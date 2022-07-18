AESPA's Track 'Girls' Becomes Fastest K-Pop Female Act To Enter Billboard 200's Top 3

South Korean bands and musicians are surely achieving more heights and milestones with each passing day. K-Pop has become extremely popular with its foot-tapping beats and music. While many K-pop bands have made it to the international charts to date, AESPA recently became the fastest K-Pop girl band to enter the top 3 positions on Billboard's famous Top 200 Albums chart.

On July 17, 2022, Billboard officially announced that AESPA'a latest mini album Girls debuted at No. 3 on its Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States. AESPA surely scripted history with its achievement.

AESPA's Girls became the fastest female K-pop act to enter the top 3 positions on the Billboard 200 chart. The girl band has achieved this within only two years of their debut. Earlier, BLACKPINK's THE ALBUM and TWICE's Formula Of Love: O+T=<3 made it to the chart in the top 3 positions.

On the other hand, AESPA is also the fastest female K=Pop group in history to chart two of its albums in the top 20 of the Billboard 200. The band's first mini album Savage debuted at No. 20 on the chart in 2021. It is also the second overall K-Pop group to have its two albums top the chart after TWICE.

AESPA's list of achievements does not end here as their latest album Girls also made a strong start on the best-selling album chart in the US. The mini album topped Billboard's Top Album Sales chart dated July 23 which also made the band the fastest K-Pop girl's group to top the chart in history. As per a report by Luminate (which was earlier knowns as the MRC Data), the mini album earned 56,000 equivalent album units during the week, which ended on July 14. Girls total score had 53,000 traditional album sales and 3,000 streaming equivalent album units. This loosely translates to 4.34 million on-demand audio streams in just one week.

More about AESPA

The South Korean girl band AESPa comprises four members - Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning. The band made their debut on November 17, 2020, with their first single Black Mamba. Over the course of time, the band has gained international popularity and has broken several music records.

Image: Twitter/@aespa_official