Afghanistan's Saba Sahar Shot In An Open Gunfire In Kabul; Husband Emal Shares Details

In a shocking turn of events, Afghani actor and film director Saba Sahar was rushed to a local hospital in Kabul, after she was shot in the city, claims a report published in BBC. Saba’s husband, Emal Zaki told BBC that the attack occurred when she was travelling for work with her bodyguards, who were also hit due to the open gunfire. Adding to the same, Emal Zaki mentioned in his interview that Saba was travelling with four passengers, which included her two bodyguards, the driver and a child.

Also Read | Afghanistan Appoints Raiees Ahmadzai As Director Of Cricket

Emal Zaki shares details

However, Zaki confirmed that the driver and the child were not harmed. In his statement, Emal Zaki mentioned that the attack took place in the western region of Kabul. Recalling the events of the incident, Zaki explained that he heard the gunshots about five minutes after his wife left the house.

Upon hearing the gunshots, Zaki called to check on Saba, who informed him that she had been shot in the stomach. After learning about the incident, Emal reached the scene where the attack happened and found her wounded. In his interview, Emal revealed that Saba underwent a successful operation in the hospital. Recently, the British embassy in Kabul also condemned the act on Twitter. Take a look at how they reacted:

Also Read | Afghanistan Presidential Palace Attacked, Eight Wounded In Rocket Strike

Condemn this cowardly attack on a brave Afghan woman. Wishing Saba Sahar a full recovery. https://t.co/fNkSKpdqwS — UK in Afghanistan (@UKinAfghanistan) August 25, 2020

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Shares Appreciation Post For PM Modi, Calls Him 'powerful' Yet 'humble'

Fans express concern:

Saba Sahar, a well-known actress and police officer, has been shot and wounded in Kabul city her relatives said, adding that the incident happened in Kart-e-Naw area in PD8 of Kabul city when she was on her way to the office. pic.twitter.com/R40f2oSwsA — Dr Banafsha Bahar nabizada (@DrBanafsha) August 25, 2020

When are these cavemen gonna start treating women as equals and stop oppressing and abusing them ?



Shame on them all !



Saba Sahar: Afghan actress and film director shot in Kabul pic.twitter.com/WBvJMaUN0U — Helen Asel (@RealHelenAsel) August 25, 2020

Afghan actress, director and women's right activist Saba Sahar was shot by a gunman.. Her "crime" - being female. His? Vileness, cowardice, hatefulness, attempted murder ... Stop the violence against women. — Andrea Charron (@AndreaCharron) August 25, 2020

Saba's work

Saba dipped her toes into the movie business with the widely-acclaimed film, The Law, which went on to become a major success in the country. More so, in the year 2010, Saba's film Passing the Rainbow was presented in an art installation at the Chelsea College of Art and Design in 2010. Some of her most noted works in the film industry are Kabul Dream Factory, Commissioner Amanullah and Passing the Rainbow, which she has directed and acted.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Shares Appreciation Post For PM Modi, Calls Him 'powerful' Yet 'humble'

(Image credits: YouTube screengrab from 00Fast news)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.