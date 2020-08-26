Kangana Ranaut Shares Appreciation Post For PM Modi, Calls Him 'powerful' Yet 'humble'

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently took to Twitter to praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being 'powerful' yet 'humble'. The actress shared a throwback picture with PM Modi from one of the functions while hailing him for his work towards the nation. While captioning the post, the actress wrote that "arguably PM Modi is the most powerful man on this planet" and yet she feels that he is "so humble" and grounded.

Kangana Ranaut praises PM Modi

In the picture, the Judgemental Hai Kya actress can be seen exchanging smiles while indulging in a conversation with the PM. The actress concluded the post with “#WeLovePMModi.” Ths is not the first time that the actress is in all praise of Modi. There have been occasions where she never shied away from acknowledging the work done by the PM for the nation. Sometime back, according to reports, the actress praised the Prime Minister for his relentless work. Talking about the same, the actress reportedly said that the Prime Minister comes from a very small place and conquering all the hardships in life, he has made something of himself.

Arguably the most powerful man on this planet and yet so humble #WeLovePmModi 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GByHuHiB1r — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 25, 2020

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor also praised PM Modi after the center laid down the SOP's for the resumtion of film/ TV shoots amid the pandemic. The actor extended his gratitude to the government for helping the film fraternity in adopting and adapting to the new normal safely with the lid guidelines. While captioning the post, the actor lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having faith and confidence in the film industry. Later, Anil also thanked Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar for their valuable contribution and information.

A great initiative to help us adopt & adapt the new normal safely.

Thanks to our Hon PM @narendramodi ji, for having faith & confidence in the film industry and to Shri @PrakashJavdekar & @MIB_India for the valuable information. pic.twitter.com/KhraWDpsp9 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut who recently made her debut on Twitter has been garnering a lot of cheers from her fans. Kangana has been on fire with her statements against numerous celebrities of the film industry in the last few weeks. The actor once again took a dig at the stars, who had been speculating on her ‘agenda’ to join Twitter. The Queen star wrote that it was true that she had an ‘agenda’ to join the platform, and it was only nationalism. The tweet and the manner in which she framed the statement won praises from fans and netizens. After welcoming the star with the #BollywoodQueenOnTwitter hashtag, many welcomed her comment about her 'agenda' in a similar manner. Several of them lent their support to her agenda of nationalism as well.

