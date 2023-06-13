After The Idol, BLACKPINK Jennie Eyeing MCU Debut? Agency Reacts

Why are you reading this: BLACKPINK member Jennie Kim had an eventful year. 2023 for her is marked by notable achievements in the entertainment industry, including her debut at Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival. She also made her acting debut with the HBO series The Idol and now rumours suggest that the K-Pop star will be joining Marvel Cinematic Universe.

3 things you need to know

Jennie made her acting debut with HBO series The Idol.

If rumours were true, she would be the first K-pop star to feature in an MCU film.

The other Korean celebs who worked in MCU projects are Claudia Kim, Ma Dong-seok and Park Seo-Joon.

Jennie Kim's agency YG Entertainment reacts to rumours of MCU casting

(File photo of BLACKPINK member Jennie | Image: Instagram/@jennie)

Several reports of BLACKPINK member Jennie's rumoured casting in an upcoming MCU project have been doing the rounds. Reportedly, the idol is making her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut. The rumours suggested that she had caught the attention of MCU executives with a proposal for the Team Agents of Atlas project.

This project revolves around an Asian superhero squad in which she was allegedly chosen to portray Luna Snow, a bilingual supergirl and K-pop performer with ice manipulation abilities.

However, Jennie's agency YG Entertainment has refuted the casting rumours of her involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series. A spokesperson from the agency clarified on the matter, stating that the rumours about the K-pop idol joining the MCU are entirely unfounded.

They also confirmed that Jennie never received an offer to appear in the Marvel series Team Agents of Atlas. They further emphasised that the association between Jennie and the MCU is a fabricated rumour propagated by foreign media outlets. “Jennie has never received an offer to appear in the Marvel series Team Agent of Atlas," the spokesperson said.

Jennie trends on social media for The Idol role

(The Idol still featuring Jennie and Lily-Rose Depp | Image: Twitter)

On social media, Jennie has become a topic of discussion due to her The Idol role, which also marks her acting debut. In the HBO drama series, she plays the role of Dyanne. In the first episode, a sensual choreography sequence led to a debate on social media whether Jennie, who is looked upto by the young fans, "crossed her limits". The show continues to divide the viewers.