BLACKPINK Jennie Exits Born Pink Concert Midway Due To Ill Health, Agency Issues Statement

K-Pop group BLACKPINK is currently on their Born Pink world tour. Their last concert took place on June 11 in Melbourne, where Jennie had to leave the show mid-performance due to ill health. Her management company, YG Entertainment, released a statement on her behalf after she departed the show early.

The label expressed regret over the incident and said that Jennie was upset about what had gone down. The statement on Weverse read, “Hello, we’re YG Entertainment. During the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] IN MELBOURNE concert on June 11th (today), she couldn’t be on stage until the end due to her poor condition. We apologise to the fans who supported BLACKPINK and came to the venue, and we ask for your understanding.”

It further stated, “Jenny showed her willingness to push ahead with the performance until the end, but immediately took measures to ensure sufficient rest and stability with the recommendation of medical staff on the spot. Jenny felt sorry for not being able to stay with her fans until the end and expressed her intention to recover quickly. We will do our best to support Jenny to recover her condition as soon as possible. I ask for your understanding once again. Thank You.”

Jennie's appearance on The Idol gets Koreans talkings

(Jennie made her acting debut with Sam Levinson's The Idol | Image: The Idol/Instagram)

On the work front, in addition to her world tour with BLACKPINK, Jennie also made her acting debut in Lily Rose Depp and The Weeknd starrer The Idol. New episodes are airing weekly. The storyline of the show revolves around the world of the music industry. It focuses on the love story of a female pop singer played by Depp and her relationship with Tedros (The Weeknd). While The Weeknd is the executive producer of the series, Euphoria filmmaker Sam Levinson directed the show. Jennie also made her Met Gala and Cannes debut earlier this year.