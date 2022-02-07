'All Of Us Are Dead' Becomes 2nd K-drama To Trend At No. 1 On Netflix After 'Squid Game'

South Korean content continues to make an impact worldwide. After the success of BTS, other K-Pop artists and some films, it's the series that have become a talking point across the globe. Squid Game went on to become the most-streamed original series on Netflix, upon its release last year.

Another new series, All of Us are Dead, is also growing on the viewers across the globe. As a result, the zombie thriller film has become the second Korean series to reach the No. 1 mark in Netflix's United States list. The Asian country has become the first nation to have two shows that reached this milestone, thus establishing a record.

All of Us are Dead becomes second after Squid Game to reach Netflix Top 10 in USA

All of Us are Dead, as per a report on Deadline, has topped the Netflix’s U.S. daily Top 10 list. This achievement for the series came just 7 days after its release.

It also has reached this milestone just four months after Squid Game had topped this list. That series taken just four days to reach that stage.

As a result, Korea has become the first country to have two non-English shows make it to the Top 10 list.

The popularity of these shows and the gains for the makers and the actors has not come overnight. The viewership of K-dramas on Netflix has grown by 200 per cent, the report added.

All of us Are Dead details

All of Us are Dead hit Netflix on January 28. The series consist of 12 episodes in all, which were all released together.

The plot of the series is set on the campus of a high school, where students turn into zombies in the wake of a failed science experiment. As fears of an apolocalypse-like situation grow, the struggles for the students to survive the zombie menace in the absence of food, water and communication, forms the crux of the story.

The series has been created by Lee Jae-kyoo, Chun Sung-il and Kim Nam-su. All of us are Dead stars Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, Park Solomon, Yoo In-soo, Lee Yoo-mi, Kim Byung-chul, Lee Kyu-hyung, and Jeon Bae-soo in the lead roles.