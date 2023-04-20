ASTRO Member Moonbin To Have A Quiet Funeral; K-Pop Idol's Agency Releases Statement

K-Pop group ASTRO's member Moonbin died by suicide on April 19. He was 25. The singer's agency Fantagio released a statement after several reports of his death started doing the rounds on the Internet.

'ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us'

As per the statement, the funeral will be held as quietly as possible with family, friends, and company colleagues in attendance. The statement further read that everyone including the ASTRO members, Moonbin's family, and friends are in deep shock after his demise. The statement read, "This is Fantagio. First of all, we would like to express our apologies for bringing you such sad and heartbreaking news. On April 19, ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us and became a star in the sky. Although it cannot be compared to the grief of the bereaved family who lost their beloved son and brother, the ASTRO members, as well as our fellow Fantagio artists and executives, are deeply mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock."

"It is even more painful to deliver the sudden news to the fans who have supported Moonbin and sent him generous love. We are more heartbroken because we know the heart of the deceased who always loved and thought of his fans more than anyone else. We earnestly ask you to refrain from speculative and malicious reports so that the bereaved family who is deeply saddened by the sudden sad news can mourn the deceased. According to the bereaved family's wishes, the funeral will be held as quietly as possible with family, friends and company colleagues in attendance. Once again, we send our deep condolences to the deceased.”

More about Moonbin's death

Moonbin was found dead by his manager at his residence. After realising that the singer is not responding, his manager informed the police about the situation. The case was registered at Seoul Gangnam Police Station. While the actual reason for the K-Pop idol's death isn't revealed, the police reportedly stated that Moonbin's cause of death is likely suicide. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the actual cause of his death.