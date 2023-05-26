Atlee, Wife Priya Make Cannes Red Carpet Debut Twinning In Black

Tamil filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya Atlee walked the Cannes Film Festival red carpet on Thursday. This marked Atlee's debut at the prestigious film festival which has been ongoing since May 12. The celebrity couple made a striking entrance, twinning in black ensembles. Atlee sported a black and white three-piece suit, exuding sophistication and style. Priya, on the other hand, chose a black sheer and studded saree, radiating grace and charm.

Atlee has been making waves in the film industry, achieving box office success with each project he undertakes. With his debut appearance at Cannes, he added another feather to his hat. This year, not just Atlee, Indian filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap, Kanu Behl and Vikramaditya Motwane has also walked the Cannes red carpet. At the film festival, Anurag and Kanu's films, Kennedy and Agra respectively, were screened.

Atlee and Priya welcome baby boy

On the personal front, Atlee Kumar and Priya Mohan were blessed with a son in January, earlier this year. Recently, they revealed his name too. In a photo shared on social media, the new parents could be seen smiling in the picture as Priya held their son, Meer. However, Meer’s face was covered with a heart sticker. In the post announcing his name, Atlee wrote, “Yes the name is MEER. Very happy to be revealing our little angel's name. #meer #babyboy”. See the post here:

Atlee's movies and upcoming film Jawan

Having directed hits such as Theri, Mersal, and Bigil, Atlee is currently gearing up for his highly anticipated film Jawan. This upcoming venture stars Nayanthara and has generated immense excitement and anticipation among the fans. After getting delayed several times, it is finally set to release in cinema halls on September 7.