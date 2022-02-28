'Attack On Titan' Season 4, Episode 84: What To Expect From Upcoming Episode? Read

The forthcoming episode of Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 is all set to air on Sunday, March 7. Titled 'Night of the End', the Episode 84 will see all the friends and enemies joining forces to save the world from the Jaeger brothers. Will the allied forces be successful to safeguard humanity or the world will finally be rid of Titans forever? Every week the anime series comes up with gripping twists to keep viewers hooked to the plot. What can happen in the next episode? Continue reading to know all the interesting details about the same.

Flashback of Episode 83

In the last episode, Mikasa recovers her scarf from Louise who is suffering from fatal injuries. Flock along with Jean plans to execute Yelena and Onyankapon for treason against the Eldian Empire. However, Jean fires four shots aiming at the ground. In the meantime, Pieck's Cart Titan suddenly takes Jean, Yelena, and Onyankapon, to Magath, Levi, and Hange who have joined forces. Surprsingly, Jean's shots were also a signal to Mikasa and Connie's group to join Reiner in their mission to "save the world" from Eren Jaeger.

What will happen in Episode 84?

While the enemies and friend have come together to save everyone from the wrath of the Jaeger brother, the official preview trailer of Episode 84 sees all them gathering around a campfire. In order to curb Eren from destroying the world, Armin Arlert, Annie Leonhart, Theo Magath, Hange Zoe, Gabi, Falco and the others will come up with a plan to defeat the Jaegerists. The Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2, Episode 84 will stream on Hulu, Funimation and Crunchyroll.

Directed by Yuichiro Hayashi, the fourth season of Attack on Titan is also the final season of the anime series. Set in a post-apocalyptic world where the remains of humanity live behind walls protecting them against the giant humanoid Titans, the plot follows the life of Eren Jaeger who joins the elite Survey Corps, to seek vengeance for his mother's death. The season 4 focuses on Eren's heinous path of annihilation to destory his enemies.

