Baeksang Arts Awards 2023: Check Full List Of Nominations

The 59th Baeksang Arts Awards were announced recently.The Glory's Son Hye-kyo and Extraordinary Attorney Woo's Park Eun-bin scored major nominations at the annual awards show, closely followed by Under The Queen's Umbrella's Kim Hye-soo, Anna's Suzy and My Liberation Notes' Kim Ji-won.
Apart from fetching the nominations in the Best Actress category, the two dramas also earned nods in the categories including, Best Supporting actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best New Actor and Best New Actress.
The Baeksang Arts Awards will be held on April 28 at the Incheon Paradise City in the South Korea. The award ceremony will air on JTBC, JTBC2, JTBC4, and TikTok.
A preliminary evaluation panel was formed from the South Korean entertainment industry to judge the dramas aired between April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023. The panel consisted of 60 members.
Take a look at the list of nominees at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards.
Best Drama
My Liberation Notes
The Glory
Our Blues
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Little Women
Best Actor
Son Suk-ku – My Liberation Notes
Lee Byung-hun – Our Blues
Lee Sung-mn – Reborn Rich
Jung Kyung-ho – Crash Course in Romance
Choi Min-sik – Casino
Best Actress
Kim Ji-won – My Liberation Notes
Kim Hye-soo – Under the Queen’s Umbrella
Park Eun-bin – Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Song Hye-kyo – The Glory
Suzy – Anna
Best Supporting Actor
Kang Ki-young – Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Kim Do-hyun – Reborn Rich
Kim Jun-han – Play Anna
Park Sung-hoon – The Glory
Jo Woo-jin – Narco-Saints
Best Supporting Actress
Kim Shin-rok – Reborn Rich
Yeom Hye-ran – The Glory
Lee El – My Liberation Notes
Lim Ji-yeon – The Glory
Jung Eun-chae – Play Anna
Best New Actor
Kim Gun-woo – The Glory
Kim Min-ho – New Recruit
Moon Sang-min – Under the Queen’s Umbrella
Joo Jong-hyuk – Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Hong Kyung – Weak Hero Class 1
Best New Actress
Kim Hieora – The Glory
Noh Yoon-seo – Crash Course in Romance
Lee Kyung-sung – My Liberation Notes
Joo Hyun-young – Exaordinary Attorney Woo
Ha Yun-kyung – Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Best Variety Show
Earth Arcade
Psick Show
Physical: 100
EXchange 2
SNL Korea 3
Best Film
Next Sohee
The Night Owl
Hansan: Rising Dragon
Hunt
Decision to Leave
Best Actor
Ma Dong-seok – The Roundup
Ryu Jun-yeol – The Night Owl
Park Hae-il – Decision to Leave
Song Kang-ho – Broker
Jung Woo-sung – Hunt
Best Actress
Bae Doo-na – Next Sohee
Yang Mal-bok – The Apartment With Two Women
Yum Jung-ah – Life Is Beautiful
Jeon Do-yeon – Kill Boksoon
Tang Wei – Decision to Leave
Best Supporting Actor
Kang Ki-young – The Point Men
Kim Sung-cheol – The Night Owl
Park Ji-hwan – The Roundup
Byun Yo-han – Hansan: Rising Dragon
Im Siwan – Emergency Declaration
Best Supporting Actress
Park Se-wan – 6/45
Bae Doo-na – Broker
Ahn Eun-jin – The Night Owl
Yum Jung-ah – Alienoid
Lee Yeon – Kill Boksoon
Best New Actor
Noh Jae-won –”Missing Yoon”
Jinyoung – “Christmas Carol”
Byun Woo-seok – “20th Century Girl”
Seo In-guk – “Project Wolf Hunting”
Ong Seong-wu – “Life Is Beautiful”
Best New Actress
Go Yoon-jung – Hunt
Kim Si-eun – Next Sohee
Kim Hye-yoon – The Girl On a Bulldozer
IU – Broker
Ha Yun-kyung – Gyeong Ah’s Daughter
Best Male Entertainer
Kian84
Kim Kyung-wook
Kim Jongkook
Jun Hyun-moo
Hwang Jae-sung
Best Female Entertainer
Kim Min-kyung
Park Se-mi
Lee Soo-ji
Lee Eun-ji
Joo Hyun-young