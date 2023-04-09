Last Updated:

Baeksang Arts Awards 2023: Check Full List Of Nominations

The 59th Baeksang Arts Awards were announced recently. The Glory's Son Hye-kyo and Extraordinary Attorney Woo's Park Eun-bin scored major nominations.

Hardika Gupta
Baeksang Arts Awards 2023

The 59th Baeksang Arts Awards were announced recently.The Glory's Son Hye-kyo and Extraordinary Attorney Woo's Park Eun-bin scored major nominations at the annual awards show, closely followed by Under The Queen's Umbrella's Kim Hye-soo, Anna's Suzy and My Liberation Notes' Kim Ji-won. 

Apart from fetching the nominations in the Best Actress category, the two dramas also earned nods in the categories including, Best Supporting actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best New Actor and Best New Actress. 

The Baeksang Arts Awards will be held on April 28 at the Incheon Paradise City in the South Korea. The award ceremony will air on JTBC, JTBC2, JTBC4, and TikTok. 

A preliminary evaluation panel was formed from the South Korean entertainment industry to judge the dramas aired between April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023. The panel consisted of 60 members. 

Take a look at the list of nominees at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Best Drama

My Liberation Notes
The Glory
Our Blues
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Little Women

Best Actor

Son Suk-ku – My Liberation Notes
Lee Byung-hun – Our Blues
Lee Sung-mn – Reborn Rich
Jung Kyung-ho – Crash Course in Romance
Choi Min-sik – Casino

Best Actress

Kim Ji-won – My Liberation Notes
Kim Hye-soo – Under the Queen’s Umbrella
Park Eun-bin – Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Song Hye-kyo – The Glory
Suzy – Anna

Best Supporting Actor

Kang Ki-young – Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Kim Do-hyun –  Reborn Rich
Kim Jun-han –  Play Anna
Park Sung-hoon – The Glory
Jo Woo-jin – Narco-Saints

Best Supporting Actress

Kim Shin-rok – Reborn Rich
Yeom Hye-ran – The Glory
Lee El – My Liberation Notes
Lim Ji-yeon – The Glory
Jung Eun-chae – Play Anna

Best New Actor

Kim Gun-woo – The Glory
Kim Min-ho – New Recruit
Moon Sang-min – Under the Queen’s Umbrella
Joo Jong-hyuk – Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Hong Kyung – Weak Hero Class 1

Best New Actress

Kim Hieora – The Glory
Noh Yoon-seo – Crash Course in Romance
Lee Kyung-sung – My Liberation Notes
Joo Hyun-young – Exaordinary Attorney Woo
Ha Yun-kyung – Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Best Variety Show

Earth Arcade
Psick Show
Physical: 100
EXchange 2
SNL Korea 3

Best Film

Next Sohee
The Night Owl
Hansan: Rising Dragon
Hunt
Decision to Leave

Best Actor

Ma Dong-seok – The Roundup
Ryu Jun-yeol – The Night Owl
Park Hae-il – Decision to Leave
Song Kang-ho – Broker
Jung Woo-sung – Hunt

Best Actress

Bae Doo-na – Next Sohee
Yang Mal-bok – The Apartment With Two Women
Yum Jung-ah – Life Is Beautiful
Jeon Do-yeon – Kill Boksoon
Tang Wei – Decision to Leave

Best Supporting Actor

Kang Ki-young – The Point Men
Kim Sung-cheol – The Night Owl
Park Ji-hwan – The Roundup
Byun Yo-han – Hansan: Rising Dragon
Im Siwan – Emergency Declaration

Best Supporting Actress

Park Se-wan – 6/45
Bae Doo-na – Broker
Ahn Eun-jin – The Night Owl
Yum Jung-ah – Alienoid
Lee Yeon – Kill Boksoon

Best New Actor

Noh Jae-won –”Missing Yoon”
Jinyoung – “Christmas Carol”
Byun Woo-seok – “20th Century Girl”
Seo In-guk – “Project Wolf Hunting”
Ong Seong-wu – “Life Is Beautiful”

Best New Actress

Go Yoon-jung – Hunt
Kim Si-eun – Next Sohee
Kim Hye-yoon – The Girl On a Bulldozer
IU – Broker
Ha Yun-kyung – Gyeong Ah’s Daughter

Best Male Entertainer

Kian84
Kim Kyung-wook
Kim Jongkook
Jun Hyun-moo
Hwang Jae-sung

Best Female Entertainer

Kim Min-kyung
Park Se-mi
Lee Soo-ji
Lee Eun-ji
Joo Hyun-young

