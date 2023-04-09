Baeksang Arts Awards 2023: Check Full List Of Nominations

The 59th Baeksang Arts Awards were announced recently.The Glory's Son Hye-kyo and Extraordinary Attorney Woo's Park Eun-bin scored major nominations at the annual awards show, closely followed by Under The Queen's Umbrella's Kim Hye-soo, Anna's Suzy and My Liberation Notes' Kim Ji-won.

Apart from fetching the nominations in the Best Actress category, the two dramas also earned nods in the categories including, Best Supporting actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best New Actor and Best New Actress.

The Baeksang Arts Awards will be held on April 28 at the Incheon Paradise City in the South Korea. The award ceremony will air on JTBC, JTBC2, JTBC4, and TikTok.

A preliminary evaluation panel was formed from the South Korean entertainment industry to judge the dramas aired between April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023. The panel consisted of 60 members.

Take a look at the list of nominees at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards.

Best Drama

My Liberation Notes

The Glory

Our Blues

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Little Women

Best Actor

Son Suk-ku – My Liberation Notes

Lee Byung-hun – Our Blues

Lee Sung-mn – Reborn Rich

Jung Kyung-ho – Crash Course in Romance

Choi Min-sik – Casino

Best Actress

Kim Ji-won – My Liberation Notes

Kim Hye-soo – Under the Queen’s Umbrella

Park Eun-bin – Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Song Hye-kyo – The Glory

Suzy – Anna

Best Supporting Actor

Kang Ki-young – Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Kim Do-hyun – Reborn Rich

Kim Jun-han – Play Anna

Park Sung-hoon – The Glory

Jo Woo-jin – Narco-Saints

Best Supporting Actress

Kim Shin-rok – Reborn Rich

Yeom Hye-ran – The Glory

Lee El – My Liberation Notes

Lim Ji-yeon – The Glory

Jung Eun-chae – Play Anna

Best New Actor

Kim Gun-woo – The Glory

Kim Min-ho – New Recruit

Moon Sang-min – Under the Queen’s Umbrella

Joo Jong-hyuk – Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Hong Kyung – Weak Hero Class 1

Best New Actress

Kim Hieora – The Glory

Noh Yoon-seo – Crash Course in Romance

Lee Kyung-sung – My Liberation Notes

Joo Hyun-young – Exaordinary Attorney Woo

Ha Yun-kyung – Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Best Variety Show

Earth Arcade

Psick Show

Physical: 100

EXchange 2

SNL Korea 3

Best Film

Next Sohee

The Night Owl

Hansan: Rising Dragon

Hunt

Decision to Leave

Best Actor

Ma Dong-seok – The Roundup

Ryu Jun-yeol – The Night Owl

Park Hae-il – Decision to Leave

Song Kang-ho – Broker

Jung Woo-sung – Hunt

Best Actress

Bae Doo-na – Next Sohee

Yang Mal-bok – The Apartment With Two Women

Yum Jung-ah – Life Is Beautiful

Jeon Do-yeon – Kill Boksoon

Tang Wei – Decision to Leave

Best Supporting Actor

Kang Ki-young – The Point Men

Kim Sung-cheol – The Night Owl

Park Ji-hwan – The Roundup

Byun Yo-han – Hansan: Rising Dragon

Im Siwan – Emergency Declaration

Best Supporting Actress

Park Se-wan – 6/45

Bae Doo-na – Broker

Ahn Eun-jin – The Night Owl

Yum Jung-ah – Alienoid

Lee Yeon – Kill Boksoon

Best New Actor

Noh Jae-won –”Missing Yoon”

Jinyoung – “Christmas Carol”

Byun Woo-seok – “20th Century Girl”

Seo In-guk – “Project Wolf Hunting”

Ong Seong-wu – “Life Is Beautiful”

Best New Actress

Go Yoon-jung – Hunt

Kim Si-eun – Next Sohee

Kim Hye-yoon – The Girl On a Bulldozer

IU – Broker

Ha Yun-kyung – Gyeong Ah’s Daughter

Best Male Entertainer

Kian84

Kim Kyung-wook

Kim Jongkook

Jun Hyun-moo

Hwang Jae-sung

Best Female Entertainer

Kim Min-kyung

Park Se-mi

Lee Soo-ji

Lee Eun-ji

Joo Hyun-young