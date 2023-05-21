BIGBANG Taeyang Gives Sweet Speech For Band Members Daesung, G Dragon In Docu-film

BIGBANG member Taeyang recently shared a one-minute video from his latest documentary film Down To Earth. The video featured BIGBANG members Daesung and G Dragon. The docu-film released on May 12.

Taeyang took to social media and shared a monochrome video. In the video, he can be seen having dinner with Daesung and G Dragon. His wife Min Hyo Rin was also present in the video. The trio exchanged a hearty laugh. Taeyang also gave a short yet sweet speech to his band members. He said, "As I worked on this album, if it wasn't for the BLACKLABEL, I couldn't have started. Now that's its out and I'm active again, I really..how should I say this? Just besides the results, I felt so happy because my fans loved it so much. Whether it's Jiyoung or Daesung, I think you guys can start now. My members came to celebrate with me and I just love this." Take a look at the video here.

This last part on Taeyang Documentary broke me. Him, GD and Daesung together in one frame and the little speech he gave to them. The way he looked at his wifes eyes and smile while singing SEED. Daesung and GD proud faces and cheers when he sang his song. I’m not okayy😭 pic.twitter.com/ODf2BWTsz1 — Nai • (@NaiBb_) May 21, 2023

BIGBANG Taeyang dedicates song to wife Min Hyo Rin

After Taeyang thanked his band members Daesung and G Dragon for being with him throughout, the idols asked him to sing his latest song Seed from his solo album Down to Earth for them. The singer then dedicated the song to his wife Min Hyo Rin and played piano for her. The band members were cheering for him from behind. Taeyang flashed his biggest smile and Hyo-rin gets emotional. He immediately hugged her. Take a look at the video below:

Taeyang's work front

BIGBANG member Taeyang was last seen in his music video VIBE featuring BTS member Park Ji-min, popularly known as Jimin. The idol debuted in 2006 with the boy band BIGBANG. After a few years, he released his solo album in 2008.