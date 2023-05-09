BIGBANG Taeyang Shares Romantic Moments With Wife Min Hyo Rin In Docu-film Down To Earth

BIGBANG member Taeyang recently dropped the first teaser of his upcoming documentary film Down to Earth. The teaser showed romantic moments between him and his wife Min Hyo Rin. The docu-film will release on May 12.

Taeyang took to social media and shared a monochrome teaser. In the video, he can be seen singing his latest song Seed from his solo album Down to Earth. He wraps up the song by playing piano. His wife Min Hyo Rin gets emotional after seeing Taeyang dedicating a performance to her. The idol flashed his warmest smile and immediately hugged her.

Seemingly, the couple was on a dinner date while shooting for the teaser. The idol sported a white T-shirt teamed with black pants and a checkered blazer. On the other hand, Hyo-rin wore a dress teamed with a shimmery black blazer. The video ended by revealing that Part One of his docu-film will be released on May 12. Sharing the video on Twitter, he wrote, "TAEYANG [Down to Earth] DOCUMENTARY FILM TEASER 1. COMING SOON 2023.05.12 #TAEYANG #Seed #DowntoEarth #THEBLACKLABEL." Take a look at his tweets below:

For the unversed, Taeyang and Hyo-rin met in 2014 on the set of the idol's solo music video 1 AM. The couple kept their relationship under wraps for a year and went public in 2015. After dating for four years, they tied the knot in 2018. In September 2021, they revealed Hyo-rin's pregnancy and welcomed a baby boy in December of the same year.

BIGBANG Taeyang's professional life

BIGBANG member Taeyang was last seen in his music video VIBE featuring BTS member Park Ji-min, popularly known as Jimin. The idol debuted in 2006 with the boy band BIGBANG. After a few years, he released his solo album in 2008.