BIGBANG Taeyang Releases Cover Of Solo Album Down To Earth

Big Bang singer Taeyang is all set to make a comeback with his much-awaited solo album titled Down to Earth. Recently, Taeyang shared a new cover for his album on his Twitter handle, along with the release date and time. The BIGBANG singer also released the teaser posters for his solo album on April 12. Meanwhile, Down to Earth album will mark its debut on April 25.

In the latest poster, the South Korean singer could be seen staring at sky while sitting amid greenery. Taeyang wore a white shirt in the sunkissed photo and paired his outfit with a cross chain. In other posters, the singer was seen sitting on a giant log of wood while sharing a glimpse of his comeback look. Check out the posters below:

Big Bang Taeyang to collaborate with BLACKPINK Lisa

The K-pop singer will be collaborating with Lisa in his solo album Down to Earth. Not only the BLACKPINK singer will lend her voice, she will also be featuring in his music video. The announcement of the duo's collaboration was made by Black Label, Taeyang's music label, on April 12.

Big Bang Taeyang work front

Taeyang was last seen in the music video of VIBE featuring BTS Jimin. The K-pop idol made his debut in 2006 with the boy band named BIGBANG. A few years later, he released his solo debut album titled HOT in 2008. His solo releases till date include Eyes, Nose, Lips and Wedding Dress.

The Big Bang singer's second studio album titled Rise, which released in 2014, was a hit and Taeyang ranked at 112 in the Billboard 200 charts. Till date, the K-pop idol has won several awards including Melon Music Awards, Mnet Asian Music Awards, Gaon Chart Music Awards, Golden Disc Awards, and more.