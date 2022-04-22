Last Updated:

Black Clover Chapter 331: Release Date, Time, Spoilers, Where To Read And What To Expect?

Black Clover Chapter 331 release date is nearing. Here we have curated everything that you need to know about Black Clover Chapter 331 release date and time.

black clover

Illustrated by Yuki Tabata, the Japanese manga series, Black Clover follows the contrasting life of Asta and Yuno. While Yuno is gifted with exceptional magical powers, Asta has none. The latter keeps it a secret from the world where everyone is born with some kind of power. Asta with his friends from Black Bulls aims to become the next Wizard King.

While Black Clover Chapter 330 brought a happy ending to the Spade Kingdom arc with Adremmelech leaving the battlefield acquiring Lucifero's heart. However, the reason behind killing Adremmelech his comrade yet remains unknown. Black Clover Chapter 331 might shed some light on it. Here we have curated everything that you need to know about Black Clover Chapter 331 release date and time.

Black Clover Chapter 331 release date

Black Clover manga is currently showing the climax of the Spade Kingdom arc. The upcoming Chapter is scheduled to release on Sunday, April 24. However, the release time is different for each country owing to geographic locations and varying time zones.

Black Clover Chapter 331 release time

As mentioned earlier, Black Clover Chapter 331 release time varies in different countries due to geographic differences. Check out the list below to know at what time will the mange be released in your country.

  • Pacific Daylight Time: 8 AM
  • Central Daylight Time: 10 AM
  • Eastern Daylight Time: 11 AM
  • British Summer Time: 4 PM
  • Central European Summer Time: 5 PM
  • Indian Standard Time: 8:30 PM
  • Philippine Time: 11 PM
  • Australian Central Daylight Time: 00:30 AM

Where to read Black Clover Chapter 331?

Shonen Jump subscribers can easily read Black Clover Chapter 331 at its scheduled arrival time. Moreover, along with the upcoming issue, the entire manga is readily available for Shonen Jump's subscribers on their application. Those who haven't subscribed to the application can read Black Clover Chapter 331 on the sites namely MangaPlus and Viz Media. It is important to note, that the aforementioned website only contains the latest and the first three issues of the manga. This means that only, Chapters 331, 330, 339 and Chapters 1, 2, and 3 will be available on the site.

