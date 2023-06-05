BLACKPINK Jennie Breaks 'idol' Standards With Acting Debut In The Idol

BLACKPINK member Jennie Kim recently marked her acting debut with The Idol. The first episode of the series was aired on Monday (June 5). Her debut role left the internet impressed.

Jennie portrays the character of Dyanne, dancer and Jocelyn's friend. Though she has limited screen time, it is utilised to showcase her dance skills in a music video shooting scene alongside male artists. The display has drawn both admiration and mixed reactions. Many praised Jennie for her performance, stating that her portrayal was captivating and that they are eagerly awaiting the next episode because of her. On the other hand, some thought that she should have more screen time.

A fan wrote, "I love and admire Jennie so much. It’s so nice to see a kpop idol that does not care to break these strict, weird standards that the industry be putting on idols." The fan added that it was great to see idols being themselves and making good use of the opportunities that come their way without a care about set standards. Another tweet said, "I love jennie sm y'all I don’t think I can ever stan any artist than her she's just so real and just doing whatever she wants." Another user wrote that they were proud of Jennie as it’s not easy to come from the kind of industry she does where one is subjected to a lot of judgement about their choices. "Jennie in The Idol, that's it. That's the tweet. She was totally stunning," tweeted a fan.

(Netizens react to BLACKPINK Jennie's role in The Idol | Image: Twitter)

BLACKPINK Jennie's Cannes debut

(BLACKPINK Jennie makes her red carpet debut at Cannes 2023 | Image: Instagram)

BLACKPINK member Jennie made her red carpet debut at Cannes Film Festival 2023. She was there to attend the screening of her series The Idol. She looked pretty in a black and white gown featuring intricate detailing and embellishments. She was accompanied by the entire cast.

The Idol continues to spark debates

(The Idol poster featuring Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp | Image: Twitter)

The Idol explores the dark side of the pop music industry. It stars Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan, Jennie, and Danny Levy. The show has been mired in controversy for being "too graphic" and has been termed as “torture porn and a rape fantasy." After director Amy Seimetz stepped down from the project, and Sam Levinson took over as the director of The Idol, the show made headlines when a crew member raised concerns about the increased levels of violence, sex, and nudity. According to the crew member, these elements had allegedly reached exploitative proportions, resulting in a noticeable change in the overall tone of the program.